KW vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 5

Match 5 of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has the Galle Gladiators (GG) taking on the Kandy Warriors (KW) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The Kandy Warriors lost their opening LPL 2021 fixture despite putting in a decent effort with the bat. However, they will be keen to get off the mark with a win against the Galle Gladiators, who have already given a good account of themselves this season. Blessed with a good mix of youth and experience, the Gladiators will start the game as the favorites. But the Warriors aren't anywhere close to being considered pushovers in what promises to be a cracking game in Colombo.

KW vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Kennar Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Rovman Powell, Asela Gunaratne, Ishan Jayaratne, Sachindu Colombage, Lahiru Kumara and Al-Amin Hossain

GG XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Isuru Udana, Noor Ahmad and Nuwan Thusara

Match Details

KW vs GG, LPL 2021, Match 5

Date and Time: 7th December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is a touch on the slower side with the spinners likely to play a major role today. There is not much swing on offer for the fast bowlers, who will look to vary their pace accordingly. The batters will want to make full use of the powerplay restrictions, with runscoring being a tad difficult against the old ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to play a role in the second half of the match.

Today’s KW vs GG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Although Kennar Lewis isn't expected to keep wickets for the Warriors, the burly West Indian offers immense value with the bat. He is capable of clearing the boundary at will and has a knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Lewis is a must-have in your KW vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been in fine form over the last few months despite batting lower down the order. Rajapaksa has good technique to fall back on, holding him in good stead against both spin and pace. With some runs under his belt in the LPL already, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell was one of the bright spots in the Warriors' loss to the Giants on Monday. He had ample time to translate some of his T10 form into the T20 format, which should come in handy in this fixture. Adding in his valuable medium-pace, he is a good addition to your KW vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Noor Ahmad: Noor Ahmad has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in the last few games for the Gladiators. The pitch is a touch on the slower side, which should play into Noor's hands. Given his ability to turn the ball both ways, Noor should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KW vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (GG) - 116 points

Rovman Powell (KW) - 100 points

Samit Patel (GG) - 166 points

Important stats for KW vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Rovman Powell - 42(21) & 1/12 vs Dambulla Giants in previous LPL 2021 game

Lahiru Kumara - 4-0-34-3 vs Dambulla Giants in previous LPL 2021 game

Ben Dunk - 55 runs in 2 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 26.50

KW vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

KW vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamindu Mendis, Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Charith Asalanka. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

KW vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Dunk, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Rovman Powell, Angelo Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Samit Patel, Nuwan Thusara, Lahiru Kumara and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Danushka Gunathilaka. Vice-Captain: Charith Asalanka

Edited by Samya Majumdar