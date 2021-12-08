KW vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2021, Match 7

Kandy Warriors will take on Jaffna Kinga in the seventh match of the Lanka Premier League 2021 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Kandy Warriors have gotten off to a terrible start in the competition. They lost their opening two games against the Dambulla Giants and Galle Gladiators. Despite giving a good account of themselves, they ended up on the losing side against the Gladiators and will be searching for their first win here.

Meanwhile, Jaffna Kings also suffered a loss in their opening match against Galle Gladiators. However, they bounced back strongly and defeated Dambulla Giants by eight wickets in the next match.

KW vs JK Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (c), Rovman Powell, Tillakaratne Sampath, Ishan Jayaratne, Sachindu Colombage, Lahiru Kumara, Al-Amin Hossain

JK XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Match Details

KW vs JK, Lanka Premier League 2021, Match 7

Date and Time: 8th December, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The surface favors the bowlers and batting could prove to be difficult here. Spinners are expected to stamp their authority on the game and a score of 150 could prove to be par here.

Today’s KW vs JK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the most talented wicket-keeper batters in the competition. Although he has failed to make a mark so far, one would back him to succeed in this game.

Batters

Rovman Powell was at his destructive best in the game against Dambulla Giants. Not only did he smash 42 runs at a strike rate of 200, he also picked up a wicket in that game.

Ahmed Shahzad’s played a patient knock against Galle Gladiators in the last match. He scored 56 from 51 deliveries and his innings included seven boundaries and a six.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the most in-form all-rounders in the world at the moment. He has also shone in the LPL so far. In two games, he has already picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.

Bowlers

Jayden Seales has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball. He has scalped five wickets in two matches and will be looking to add more victims to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs JK Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK) – 181 points

Jayden Seales (JK) – 163 points

Sachindu Colombage (KW) – 151 points

Maheesh Theekshana (JK) – 150 points

Rovman Powell (KW) – 138 points

Important stats for KW vs JK Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 5 wickets

Jayden Seales: 5 wickets

Sachindu Colombage: 27 runs and 4 wickets

Maheesh Theekshana: 4 wickets

Rovman Powell: 43 runs and 3 wickets

KW vs JK Dream11 Prediction Today

KW vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, R Powell, A Shehzad, A Fernando, C Asalanka, T Kohler Cadmore, W Hasaranga, K Mendis, J Seales, S Colombage, M Theekshana

Captain: W Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: R Powell

KW vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, R Powell, A Shehzad, C Asalanka, T Kohler Cadmore, W Hasaranga, K Mendis, J Seales, S Colombage, M Theekshana, S Lakmal

Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: M Theekshana

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava