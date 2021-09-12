KW vs KB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Bengal T20 Challenge, Match 12 

The Kanchenjunga Warriors (KW) will go up against the Kharagpur Blasters (KB) in the 12th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Kanchenjunga Warriors are placed at the top of the points table with two wins from their three Bengal T20 Challenge matches. Their last game against Krishananagar Challengers was abandoned due to rain, prior to which they registered a four-wicket victory over Kolkata Heroes. The Kharagpur Blasters, on the other hand, are placed in the penultimate position in the points table with a single win from their three matches. They lost their last game against the Barrackpore Bashers by a 49-run margin.

KW vs KB Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Anustup Majumdar (C), Sayan Mondal, Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Dipanjan

Mukherjee, Avirup Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Mithlesh Das, Ravi Kumar, Suprodip Debnath (WK), Sudip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna.

KB XI

Kazi Saifi (C), Sayan Biswas (WK), Pradipta Pramanik, Dip Chatterjee, Mohit Roy, Yuvraj Keswani, Sachin Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Rajkumar Pal, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das Jr.

Match Details

KW vs KB, 12th Match, Bengal T20 Challenge

Date and Time: 12th September 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is a sporting one, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 143 runs. The spinners have enjoyed great success on this ground and are expected to once again dictate the proceedings today. The team winning the toss would like to bowl first, given the dew factor that might come into play in the second innings.

Today's KW vs KB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Avirup Gupta: Gupta has scored 71 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 142. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

Batsmen

Anustup Majumdar: Majumdar has underperformed according to his standards in the Bengal T20 Challenge, scoring only three runs in as many matches. However, he scored 370 runs in 10 matches last season at a strike rate of 139.62.

Dip Chatterjee: Chatterjee is the leading run-scorer for KB with 96 runs in three innings. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

All-rounders

Sayan Shekhar Mandal: Mandal has scored 16 runs while picking up a wicket in two matches this season. He is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends on Sunday.

Kazi Saifi: Saifi has scored 69 runs and picked up a wicket in three matches. His all-round brilliance makes him a must-have pick for today's Bengal T20 Challenge game.

Bowlers

Bappi Manna: Manna has failed to pick up a single wicket in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far. But he is a quality bowler who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Rajkumar Pal: Pal has picked up three wickets in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost for today's Bengal T20 Challenge match.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs KB Dream11 prediction team

Pradipta Pramanik (KB) - 202 points

Kazi Saifi (KB) - 142 points

Dip Chatterjee (KB) - 147 points

Rajkumar Pal (KB) - 145 points

Sudip Gharami (KW) - 102 points

Important Stats for KW vs KB Dream11 prediction team

Pradipta Pramanik: 27 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR- 142.11 and ER - 7.36

Dip Chatterjee: 96 runs in 3 matches; SR - 102.13

Kazi Saifi: 69 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR- 107.81 and ER - 7.57

Ravi Kumar: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.14

Avirup Gupta: 71 runs in 3 matches; SR - 142.00

KW vs KB Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal T20 Challenge 2021)

KW vs KB Dream11 Prediction - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suprodip Debnath, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Dip Chatterjee, Sayan Shekher Mandal, Kazi Saifi, Prayas Ray Barman, Pradipta Pramanik, Bappi Manna, Rajkumar Pal, MD Kaif.

Captain: Kazi Saifi. Vice-captain: Sayan Shekhar Mandal.

KW vs KB Dream11 Prediction - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avirup Gupta, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Dip Chatterjee, Sayan Shekher Mandal, Subham Sarkar, Kazi Saifi, Prayas Ray Barman, Bappi Manna, Ravi Kumar, MD Kaif.

Also Read

Captain: Anustup Majumdar. Vice-captain: Kazi Saifi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar