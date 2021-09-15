KW vs KB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Kanchenjunga Warriors will take on the Kharagpur Blasters in the 18th match of the Bengal T20 league on September 15th at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Warriors are in the topmost position after winning four of their five matches while the remaining one was abandoned due to rain. They will be aiming to maintain their winning streak in this match.

The Blasters have underperformed in the tournament right after their first win against the Challengers. They are placed in fifth position in the points table and will be hoping to bounce back in this game.

KW vs KB Probable Playing 11 Today

Kanchenjunga Warriors

Anutup Majumdar (C), Ayush Pandey, Sumanta Gupta, Avirup Gupta (WK), Mithlesh Das, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Subham Sarkar, Bapi Manna, Sayan Mondal, Vishal Kumar Roy, Anurag Tiwari

Kharagpur Blasters

Kazi Saifi (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sayan Biswas (WK), Dip Chatterjee, Mohit Roy, Shivang Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Rajkumar Pal, MD Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Suman Das

Match Details

KW vs KB, Byju’s Bengal T20

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The surface at Eden Gardens has been a sporting one. The batsmen haven’t received much assistance from the track. The bowlers have bowled well on this ground in the last few matches and are expected to do the same again today.

Given the conditions, the toss-winning side will opt to bowl first.

Today’s KW vs KB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Avirup Gupta: Avirup has been remarkably playing the role of wicket-keeper for the Warriors. He has scored 117 runs in five matches.

Batsmen

Dip Chatterjee: Dip is a good option from the batting side. In the last five matches, he has scored 105 runs and is expected to perform in this game.

Sumanta Gupta: Sumanta has scored 127 runs in this competition. He is a reliable batsman who can prove to be a key player in this match.

All-rounders

Sayan Shekar Mandal: Sayan has scored handy runs with the bat and has also picked up four wickets in this tournament. Given his ability to deliver in both aspects, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Kazi Junaid Safi: Kazi has been in decent form over the past few matches. He has scored 108 runs and has also performed well with the ball.

Bowlers

Mithlesh Das: Mithlesh came up with a good performance in the recent encounter against the Blasters with three wickets to his name. He is expected to deliver the same today.

Raj Kumar Pal: Pal has picked up four wickets in this contest while scoring handy runs for his team. He is a quality bowler to be included in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs KB Dream11 prediction team

Mithlesh Das (KW) – 234 points

Pradipta Pramanik (KB) – 217 points

Sumanta Gupta (KW) – 210 points

Avirup Gupta (KW) – 197 points

Kazi Junaid Saifi (KB) – 197 points

Important stats for KW vs KB Dream11 prediction team

Sumanta Gupta: 5 matches, 127 runs

Pradipta Pramanik: 4 matches, 5 wickets

Mithlesh Das: 3 matches, 47 runs & 5 wickets

Kazi Junaid Saifi: 4 matches, 108 runs

Avirup Gupta: 5 matches, 117 runs

KW vs KB Dream11 Prediction Today

KW vs KB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avirup Gupta, Anustup Mazumder, Sumanta Gupta, Dip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Anurag Tiwari, Ravi Kumar Pal, Mithlesh Das, MD Kaif

Captain: Pradipta Pramanik Vice-Captain: Sayan Shekhar Mandal

KW vs KB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avirup Gupta, Mohit Roy, Sumanta Gupta, Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Anurag Tiwari, Ravi Kumar Pal, Mithlesh Das, Bappi Manna

Captain: Kazi Junaid Saifi Vice-Captain: Mithlesh Das

