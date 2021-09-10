KW vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 7

Kanchenjunga Warriors will take on Krishnanagar Challengers in the seventh match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Kanchenjunga Warriors have had a pretty great campaign so far. They are on top of the table. Meanwhile, Krishnanagar Challengers are fifth in the standings.

KW vs KC Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Anustup Majumdar (c), Sudip Gharami, Suprodip Debnath (wk), Avirup Gupta, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Sumanta Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Mithlesh Das, Nilkantha Das, Bapi Manna, Ravi Kumar

KC XI

Arnab Nandi (c), Agniv Pan(wk), Koushik Ghosh, SK Asif Hussain, Diganta Neogi, Ayan Gupta, Kanishk Seth, Ayush Kumar Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Soumyadip Mandal

Match Details

KW vs KC, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 7

Date and Time: 10th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s KW vs KC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Pan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

K Ghosh is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He scored 72 runs in the first two matches.

All-rounders

S Sarkar is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the KW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 34 runs and has picked up two wickets.

A Nandy can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

R Kumar is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs KC Dream11 prediction team

R Kumar (KW) – 132 points

K Ghosh (KC) – 113 points

S Sarkar (KW) – 111 points

S Gupta (KW) – 104 points

S Gharami (KW) – 100 points

Important stats for KW vs KC Dream11 prediction team

R Kumar: 4 wickets

K Ghosh: 72 runs

S Sarkar: 34 runs and 2 wickets

S Gupta: 57 runs

S Gharami: 70 runs

KW vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today

KW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pan, K Ghosh, S Gupta, S Gharami, S Sarkar, S A Hossain, A Nandy, R Kumar, M Das, K Seth, S Mandal

Captain: S Sarkar, Vice-Captain: K Ghosh

KW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pan, A Gupta, K Ghosh, S Gupta, S Gharami, S Sarkar, S A Hossain, A Nandy, R Kumar, M Das, K Seth

Captain: A Nandy, Vice-Captain: R Kumar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava