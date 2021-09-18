KW vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match 23

Kanchenjunga Warriors will take on Krishnanagar Challengers in the 23rd match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

This is the second time the two sides will lock horns in the competition. However, their first match was abandoned because of rain. Kanchenjunga Warriors have won four of their seven matches this season, and are second in the points table.

Meanwhile, Krishnanagar Challengers have won only once in seven games, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

KW vs KC Probable Playing 11s

KW XI

Anustup Majumdar(c), Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Bose(wk), Sumanta Gupta, Avirup Gupta, Mithlesh Das, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Subham Sarkar, Anurag Tiwari, Nilkantha Das, Bapi Manna.

KC XI

Arnab Nandi, SK Asif Hussain, Aryaman Singh, Kanishk Seth, Agniv Pan(c)(wk), Anuj Kumar Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Avinash Kumar, Ayan Gupta.

Match Details

Match: KW vs KC, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 23.

Date and Time: 18th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be a balanced one. So both bowlers and batsmen could have a say in proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers.

KW vs KC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gupta could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for fantasy sides. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

S Gupta is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He has amassed 169 runs so far in the competition.

All-rounders

A Nandy is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for KW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy sides. He has scored 70 runs, and has picked up three wickets in the competition thus far.

Meanwhile, S Sarkar can also prove to be a difference-maker in this game. He has scored 67 runs, and has picked up five wickets.

Bowlers

M Das will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Five best players to pick in KW vs KC Dream11 prediction team

M Das (KW) – 271 points.

S Gupta (KW) – 269 points.

SS Mandal (KW) – 248 points.

S Sarkar (KW) – 246 points.

A Nandy (KC) – 236 points.

Key stats for KW vs KC Dream11 prediction team

S Gupta: 169 runs.

SS Mandal: 53 runs and six wickets.

S Sarkar: 67 runs and 5 wickets.

A Nandy: 70 runs and three wickets.

KW vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today

KW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gupta, S Gupta, S Gharami, K Ghosh, S S Mandal, S Sarkar, A Nandy, S A Hossain, M Das, D Baidya, S S Chakraborty.

Captain: S S Mandal. Vice-Captain: A Nandy.

KW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gupta, S Gupta, S Gharami, K Ghosh, S S Mandal, S Sarkar, A Nandy, M Das, D Baidya, S S Chakraborty, K Seth.

Captain: S Sarkar. Vice-Captain: S Gupta.

Edited by Bhargav