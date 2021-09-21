KW vs KH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 29

Kanchenjunga Warriors will take on Kolkata Heroes in the 29th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

With four wins from nine matches, Kanchenjunga Warriors are third in the standings. They have 20 points to their name. Meanwhile, Kolkata Heroes have won just three games in nine matches so far and are fifth in the points table.

KW vs KH Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Sayan Mondal, Abhijeet Bhagat, Abhijit Mal, Anustup Majumdar (C), Sumanta Gupta, Avirup Gupta (wk), Aditya Sharma, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Ashray Jha, Bapi Manna

KH XI

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (c), Suvankar Bal (wk), Aamir Gani, Atanu Ghosh, Sougata Dutta, Karan Lal, Ramesh Prasad, Alok Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Pintu Kumar, Md Imran Ansari

Match Details

KW vs KH, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 29

Date and Time: 21st September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s KW vs KH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gupta could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

RR Chowdhury is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. With 221 runs in eight innings, Chowdhury is the third-highest scorer in the competition right now.

R Prasad has been extremely effective with the bat. He has also picked up 10 wickets and is a fantastic captaincy choice for your KW vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

K Lal is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 103 runs and has picked up four wickets so far.

SS Mandal can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has scored 58 runs and has picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

AP Singh is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has also scalped 10 wickets so far in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs KH Dream11 prediction team

R Prasad (KH) – 347 points

RR Chowdhury (KH) – 341 points

AP Singh (KH) – 326 points

K Lal (KH) – 299 points

S Gupta (KW) – 285 points

Important stats for KW vs KH Dream11 prediction team

R Prasad: 10 wickets

RR Chowdhury: 221 runs

AP Singh: 10 wickets

K Lal: 103 runs and 4 wickets

S Gupta: 181 runs

KW vs KH Dream11 Prediction Today

KW vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gupta, S Bal, R Prasad, RR Chowdhury, S Gupta, K Lal, SS Mandal, S Sarkar, AP Singh, M Das, G Puri

Captain: R Prasad, Vice-Captain: K Lal

KW vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gupta, R Prasad, RR Chowdhury, A Mazumder, S Gupta, K Lal, SS Mandal, S Sarkar, AP Singh, M Das, G Puri

Captain: SS Mandal, Vice-Captain: RR Chowdhury

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava