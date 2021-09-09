KW vs KH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 5

Match 5 of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Kolkata Heroes (KH) take on the Kanchenjunga Warriors (KW) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Warriors come into the game on the back of a stunning win in their opening Bengal T20 Challenge fixture. They will look to extend their winning streak today. However, they face a formidable Heroes side who will post a threat to their momentum, making for a good contest on Thursday.

KW vs KH Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

S Gharami, S Mondal, A Majumdar (c), S Gupta, A Gupta, S Debnath, S Sarkar, M Das, N Das, B Manna and R Kumar

KH XI

A Ghosh, T Mondal, R Roy Chowdhury (c), R Singh Khaira, S Bal, K Lal, G Puri, K Maity, R Prasad, AP Singh and D Halder

Match Details

KW vs KH, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 5

Date and Time: 9th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

Eden Gardens has traditionally favored the spinners and that should be the case in today's fixture as well. However, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat, with some movement on offer for the pacers too. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 150 should be par with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s KW vs KH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Singh Khaira: Ranjot Singh has shown flashes of brilliance with the bat for the Heroes. With form on his side, Khaira should get the nod over the likes of Bal and Gupta in your KW vs KH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury has been the Heroes' best batter in the Bengal T20 Challenge, with his ability to keep the scoreboard moving being quite handy. Like Khaira, Chowdhury is also in decent form and is a must-have in your KW vs KH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sayan Mandal: Sayan Mandal didn't have the best of matches in the previous game, but he did pick up a wicket with the ball. Given his skill-set and ability to take wickets in the middle overs, Mandal is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Ravi Kumar: Ravi Kumar came up with a good performance in the previous game with a couple of wickets to his name. With the conditions suiting his bowling style as well, Ravi Kumar could be banked upon to deliver a few more wickets today.

Top 3 best players to pick in KW vs KH Dream11 prediction team

R Roy Chowdhury (KH) – 101 points

R Kumar (KW) – 78 points

S Sarkar (KW) – 68 points

Important stats for KW vs KH Dream11 prediction team

R Roy Chowdhury: 67(35) in previous game vs BB

AP Singh: 2 for 20 in previous game vs BB

S Sarkar: 1/20 and 26(9) in previous game vs

KW vs KH Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal T20 Challenge)

KW vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Khaira, R Roy Chowdhury, S Gupta, R Prasad, S Gharami, S Sarkar, S Mandal, K Lal, R Kumar, A Pratap Singh and G Puri

Captain: S Mandal. Vice-captain: R Roy Chowdhury

KW vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Khaira, R Roy Chowdhury, S Gupta, R Prasad, A Mazumder, S Sarkar, S Mandal, K Maity, R Kumar, A Pratap Singh and G Puri

Captain: R Roy Chowdhury. Vice-captain: S Sarkar

Edited by Samya Majumdar