KW vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 5

The Kutch Warriors (KW) will take on the Sorath Lions (SL) in the fifth match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 on Sunday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Both teams lost their first matches of the tournament by a big margin. The Sorath Lions are currently placed in second-last position, while the Kutch Warriors are in last position on the points table.

Both teams will try their best to make a comeback in the upcoming clash.

KW vs SL Probable Playing XI

KW Playing XI

Harvik Desai (wk), Nakul Ayachi, Samarth Vyas, Dev Dand, Krishnakant Pathak, Arth Yadav, Alok Ranjan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kushang Patel, Ramesh Padiyachi, and Viharsinh Jadeja

SL Playing XI

Tarang Gohel (wk), Chirag Jani, Siddhant Rana, Abrar Shaikh, Rishi Patel, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Devang Karmata, Divyaraj Chauhan, Sonu Batham, Karan Patel, and Jay Chauhan

Match Details

KW vs SL, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 5th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to help the batters first, but the spinners could seize control in the middle overs. To score a large total, chasing teams will require extra momentum.

The nature of the wicket may be two-paced, with enough assistance for both batters and bowlers. At the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, both teams will want to chase.

KW vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Gohel is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. He performed well in the first match against ZR, smashing 28 runs in just 26 balls.

Batters

K Pathak is the best batter pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order. He smashed 42 runs in just 24 balls against HH. S Vyas and N Ayachi are other good picks for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Jani and V Jadeja are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. C Jani smashed 37 runs and took one wicket in the first match against ZR.

Bowlers

K Patel and J Chauhan are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. Both are expected to bowl in death overs. R Padiyachi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in KW vs SL Dream11 prediction team

C Jani (SL)

V Jadeja (KW)

R Patel (SL)

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions important stats for Dream11 team

S Vyas - 34 runs

C Jani - 37 runs and one wicket

K Patel - Two wickets

Kutch Warriors vs Sorath Lions Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Series 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Gohel, S Vyas, K Pathak, N Ayachi, C Jani, R Patel, V Jadeja, A Yadav, K Patel, J Chauhan, and R Padiyachi

Captain: C Jani Vice Captain: K Pathak

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Gohel, S Vyas, K Pathak, S Rana, C Jani, R Patel, V Jadeja, A Yadav, K Patel, S Batham, and R Padiyachi

Captain: C Jani Vice Captain: R Patel

