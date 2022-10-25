KWN vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 7

Karwan CC (KWN) will square off against DCC Starlets (DCS) in the seventh match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, October 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs DCS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch report.

DCC Starlets began their season with a 124-run victory over JVC Stallions. Their batters looked confident, and with Shrey Sethi scoring 63 runs and Shahrukh Amin scoring 47, they totaled 223 runs.

Faisur Rahman was outstanding with the ball for them, taking four wickets. They will look to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming games. Meanwhile, Karwan CC will play their first game of the tournament and will be led by Rameez Shahzad, Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, and Waqas Ali as they look to kick off their campaign on a high note.

KWN vs DCS Match Details

The seventh match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs DCS, Match 7, CBFS T20 League 2022

Date and Time: October 25, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at this venue, and more of the same can be expected from this game. Another high-scoring encounter is possible.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 181

Average second-innings score: 164

KWN vs DCS Probable Playing 11 today

Karwan CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Karwan CC Probable Playing XI: Furqajn Khalil (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Waqas Ali, Haris Khanzada, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Murtaza, Babar Iqbal, Sheraz Ahmed Piya, Zahid Ali

DCC Starlets Team News

No major injury concerns.

DCC Starlets Probable Playing XI: Shrey Sethi (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Ronak Panoly, Karan Dhiman, Shahrukh Amin, Ammar Badami, Soorya Sathish, Faisur Rahman, Sailles Jaishankar, Yug Sharma, Adithya Shetty

Today’s KWN vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shrey Sethi (1 match, 63 runs)

Shrey has batted well in his previous appearances, scoring 63 runs off 37 at a strike rate of 170.27.

Top Batter Pick

Dhruv Parashar (1 match, 34 runs)

Dhruv batted well in the previous game, collecting 34 runs at a strike rate of 170.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Faisur Rehman (1 match, 4 wickets)

Faisur is yet to bat, but he has been outstanding with the ball. He took four wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 in the previous game.

Top Bowler Pick

Adithya Shetty (1 match, 2 wickets)

Adithya was in good touch with the ball and used it smartly. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 5.25 in the previous game.

KWN vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sailles Jaishankar (1 match, 1 wicket)

Jaishankar was excellent with the ball in the previous game, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 7.26, and given the favorable conditions, he is one to watch.

Yug Sharma (1 match, 11 wicket)

Yug can leak a few runs at times but has the knack of picking up wickets. He has taken one wicket in as many games. He is a good choice for vice-captaincy in today's game.

5 Must-Picks for KWN vs DCS, Match 7

Ammar Badami

Rameez Shahzad

Ghulam Murtaza

Soorya Sathish

Ronak Panoly

Karwan CC vs DCC Starlets Match Expert Tips

The pitch is well-balanced, with plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, so it is recommended that you create a balanced fantasy team. Picking three batters and four all-rounders, along with three bowlers and one wicket-keeper, could be a better option. It is also advised to choose all-rounders as your captain and vice-captain since they create ample opportunities for fantasy points.

Karwan CC vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

KWN vs DCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Shrey Sethi

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, Ronak Panoly, Rameez Shahzad

All-rounders: Ammar Badami, Soorya Sathish, Faisur Rahman, Haris Khanzada

Bowlers: Adithya Shetty, Babar Iqbal, Sheraz Ahmed Piya

Karwan CC vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

KWN vs DCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Shrey Sethi

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, Ronak Panoly, Rameez Shahzad

All-rounders: Ammar Badami, Soorya Sathish (c), Faisur Rahman (vc), Haris Khanzada

Bowlers: Adithya Shetty, Zahid Ali, Sheraz Ahmed Piya

