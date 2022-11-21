KWN vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report CBSF T-10 League, Match 6

Karwan CC (KWN) will take on DCC Starlets (DCS) in the sixth game of the CBSF T-10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Monday (November 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Karwan are atop the points table, having won their opening game against SGD by 84 runs. The Starlets, meanwhile, lost their opener against Syed Agha CC by 17 runs and are ninth in the standings.

KWN vs DCS Match Details

The sixth game of the CBSF T-10 League will be played on November 21 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: KWN vs DCS, CBSF T-10 League, Match 6

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

KWN vs DCS Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been in favour of batters in the last few games. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. Three of the last five games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 110

Average second innings score: 90

KWN vs DCS Form Guide (Last match)

Karwan CC: W

DCC Starlets: L

KWN vs DCS probable playing XIs for today’s match

KWN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

KWN Probable Playing XI

Furqan Khalil, Ameer Hamza(C), Sardar Bahzad, Waqas Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Qamar Awan, Nadir Hussain, Waqas Jutt, Saif Ali-Ghauri, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Ismail Khan-I

DCS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

DCS Probable Playing XI

Shrey Sethi, Vansh Kumar, Mohammad Junaid, Shahrukh Amin, Punya Mehra(C), RS Panoly, Ahaan Fernandes, Ammar Badami, Adithya Shetty, Saad Abdullah, Soorya Sathish

KWN vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Moazzam Hayat (1 match, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 207.69)

Moazzam is a terrific wicketkeeper batter who is expected to be at his best in this game. He scored 54 in the opening game at a strike rate of 207.69.

Top Batter pick

Waqas Ali (1 match, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

Ali was in excellent form with the bat in the last game, where he scored 28 at a strike rate of 175.00. He has plenty of experience and is difficult to dismiss once he gets going.

Top All-rounder pick

Ronak Panoly (1 match, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

Panoly could prove to be the difference between the two teams. He scored 26 in the opening game at a strike rate of 200.00.

Top Bowler pick

Shamim Ali (1 match, 1 wicket and 12 runs, Economy Rate: 12.00 and Strike Rate: 133.33)

Ali is a very talented pacer who can also score runs at the tail end of the batting order. In the last game, he picked up a wicket and scored 12 runs.

KWN vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ronak Panoly

Panoly is a marvellous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball. He scored 26 in the opening game at a strike rate of 200.00.

Ameer Hamza

Hamza is a quality all-rounder who will hope to have a major say on proceedings. He scored 55 at a strike rate of 458.33 in the first game and also scalped a wicket.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KWN vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ameer Hamza 55 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

Moazzam Hayat 54 runs in 1 match

Yug Sharma 2 wickets in 1 match

Shamim Ali 12 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

Ronak Panoly 26 runs in 1 match

KWN vs DCS match expert tips

Ameer Hamza could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this KWN vs DCS match, click here.

KWN vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

KWN vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

KWN vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat, Furqan Khalil

Batters: Waqas Ali, Ahaan Fernandes, Shahrukh Amin

All-rounders: Ammar Badami, Ameer Hamza, Ronak Panoly

Bowlers: Yug Sharma, Shamim Ali, Babar Iqbal.

KWN vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

KWN vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

KWN vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Waqas Ali, Ahaan Fernandes, Shahrukh Amin

All-rounders: Ammar Badami, Ameer Hamza, Ronak Panoly

Bowlers: Shamim Ali, Ismail Khan-I, Ghulam Muhammad, Sailles Jaishankar.

Poll : 0 votes