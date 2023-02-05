KWN vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 11

Karwan CC (KWN) will lock horns with the Dubai Daredevils (DDD) in the 11th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs DDD Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Karwan CC will play their first match of the tournament. They will look to start off their campaign with a strong performance and on a winning note.

Dubai Daredevils, on the other hand, have already played a match in the tournament. They faced off against The Vision Shipping in the match. The Daredevils batted first in the match and scored 167 runs in their 20 overs. While chasing, The Vision Shipping managed to reach just 126 runs before they were bundled out in 18.2 overs.

KWN vs DDD Match Details

The 11th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 5 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: KWN vs DDD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 11

Date and Time: February 5, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

KWN vs DDD Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for batting, especially in the first innings of the match. Teams batting first have mostly enjoyed better conditions and put on formidable totals. The team batting second has struggled on the wicket to score runs and hence the captain winning the toss might well look to set a target for the opposition.

KWN vs DDD Form Guide (Last match)

KWN: Playing their first match

DDD: Won their first match

KWN vs DDD Probable Playing XIs for today's match

KWN Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Karwan CC Probable Playing XI

Moazzam Hayat (wk), Waqas Ali, Ahaan Fernandes, Lovepreet Singh, Tariq Mehmood, Ameer Hamza, Sardar Bahzad, Ghulam Murtaza, Babar Iqbal, Muhammad Jawad-Ullah, and Zahid Ali-I.

DDD Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Dubai Daredevils Probable Playing XI

Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath, Rahul Soni, Charith Nirmal, Haroon Ghaus, Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid, Ali Gohar, Rathesh Pojari, Mohit Raghav, Ashish Sharma, Azharuddin Qureshi, and Harjinder Singh-lV.

KWN vs DDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Moazzam Hayat

Moazzam Hayat will be batting in the top order and hence will get a chance to score big in the match. He is also brilliant behind the stumps and can pick up points with his wicket-keeping skills.

Batter

Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath

Shakker Hydru-Pokkakkillath looked in decent touch in the first match. He will be batting in the top order and will have the opportunity to impact the match once again. He is the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Ali Gohar

Ali Gohar has the ability to change the complexion of a match with his bowling. He can also come in handy with the bat in the lower-middle order. Hence, he will be a brilliant pick for the match.

Bowler

Babar Iqbal

Babar Iqbal will be very important to Karwan CC's plans for the tournament. He has the ability to influence the course of the game with his bowling. Iqbal's ability to pick up crucial wickets in death overs makes him a very important pick for the match.

KWN vs DDD Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ameer-Hamza

Ameer Hamza could be a game changer with both the bat and the ball. He can provide powerful finishes for his team and will also be a wicket-taking option with the ball. Ameer Hamza's all-round ability makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ali Gohar

Ali Gohar has already proved in the first match how lethal he can be with the ball. Barring his ability to pick up wickets with the ball, Gohar can also be very dangerous with the bat in the middle-order. Gohar being a utility player will be a safe choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for KWN vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ali Gohar

Ameer Hamza

Babar Iqbal

Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath

Moazzam Hayat

KWN vs DDD match expert tips

The pitch has been good for batting, especially in the first half. The slower bowlers enjoyed the surface in the second innings. So, all-rounders who can pick up points in both innings can be a very good pick for the match.

KWN vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Hayat

Batters: W Ali, H Ghaus, Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath

All-rounders: A Hamza, A Gohar, C Nirmal, A Aziz Mohammed Rashid

Bowlers: B Iqbal, M Jawad-Ullah, M Raghav

KWN vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

