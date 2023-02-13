KWN vs GED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023, Match 21

The 21st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023 will see Karwan CC (KWN) squaring off against the Gems Education CC (GED) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, February 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs GED Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Gems Education CC lost their last match of the season against the Dubai Daredevils by one run. Karwan CC, on the other hand, lost their first match against the Dubai DareDevils by three wickets.

Karwan CC will give it their all to win the match, but Gems Education CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KWN vs GED Match Details

The 21st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023 will be played on February 13 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs GED, Match 21

Date and Time: February 13, 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Infusion Invergy Lions and International Warriors, where a total of 397 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

KWN vs GED Form Guide

KWN - L

GED - L

KWN vs GED Probable Playing XI

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates

Lovepreet Singh, Waqas Ali, Ameer Hamza, Zahid Ali II, Babar Iqbal, Nadir Hussain (c & wk), Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Haris Khanzada, Saif Ali-Ghauri, Salman Saleem-I

GED Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammd Salman (c & wk), Balraj Singh-l, Taimoor Ali, Sajid Iqbal, Shahzad Ali-l, Asim Arshad, Qaiser Nawaz, Muhammad Jamshaid, Binny Ragunath, Ali Afridi, Ahmad Zaman

KWN vs GED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Salman

M Salman is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Khanzada

S Ali and H Khanzada are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Ali played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Arshad

Q Awan and A Arshad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Q Nawaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Jamshaid

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Iqbal and M Jamshaid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Afridi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KWN vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khanzada

H Khanzada will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 32 runs and took four wickets in the last match.

A Arshad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Arshad as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for the team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 24 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KWN vs GED, Match 21

M Jamshaid

A Arshad

H Khanzada

Q Awan

A Afridi

Karwan CC vs Gems Education CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karwan CC vs Gems Education CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Salman

Batters: W Ali, H Khanzada, S Ali

All-rounders: Q Awan, A Arshad

Bowlers: M Jamshaid, A Afridi, S Ali, B Ragunath, B Iqbal

Karwan CC vs Gems Education CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Salman, B Singh

Batters: W Ali, H Khanzada, S Ali

All-rounders: Q Awan, A Arshad, Q Nawaz

Bowlers: M Jamshaid, A Afridi, B Iqbal

