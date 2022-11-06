KWN vs GED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 22

Karwan CC (KWN) will take on Gems Education CC (GED) in the 22nd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KWN vs GED Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Karwan CC have won as many as two matches and are placed second in the ICCA Arabian T20 League points table. They won their last game against the Rajkot Thunders by 82 runs.

Gems Education CC, on the other hand, have won their opening match against Infusion Invergy Lions by 19 runs and are fourth in the standings.

KWN vs GED Match Details

The 22nd match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs GED, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 22

Date and Time: 6th November 2022, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

KWN vs GED Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 140

Average second-innings score: 155

KWN vs GED Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Karwan CC: W-W

Gems Education CC: W

KWN vs GED probable playing 11s for today’s match

KWN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KWN Probable Playing 11

Furqan Khalil, Dawood Ejaz, Moazzam Hayat, Rameez Shahzad (C), Qamar Awan, Tariq Mehmood, Haris Khanzada, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Murtaza, Babar Iqbal, Zahid Ali II.

GED injury/team news

No major injury updates.

GED Probable Playing 11

Salman Shahid, Balraj Singh-l, Shuja Haider, Amardeep singh, Sajid Iqbal (C), Bilal Mirza, Sanoj Abdu, Aamir Wahab, Shahzad Ali-l, Asim Arshad, Qaiser Nawaz.

KWN vs GED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Salman Shahid (1 match, 17 runs, Strike Rate: 170.00)

Salman scored 17 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 170.00. He is quite safe behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Qamar Awan (2 matches, 121 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 192.06 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Qamar has picked up two wickets while also scoring 121 runs at a strike rate of 192.06 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Ameer Hamza (2 matches, 77 runs, Strike Rate: 167.39)

Ameer is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming fixture. He has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 167.39 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sheraz Piya (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.57)

Sheraz has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 8.57 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs on Sunday.

KWN vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

Qamar Awan

Qamar could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets and scored 121 runs in two matches.

Ameer Hamza

Ameer has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 167.39 in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KWN vs GED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Qamar Awan: 121 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Ameer Hamza: 77runs in 2 matches

Revlino Fernandes: 54 runs in 1 match

Ghulam Murtaza: 1 wicket and 10 runs in 2 matches

Muhammad Jamshaid: 1 run and 2 wickets in 1 match

KWN vs GED match expert tips

Qamar Awan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

KWN vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

KWN vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Dawood Ejaz (vc), Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Revlino Fernandes, Qamar Awan, Tariq Mehmood

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza (c), Asim Arshad, Ali Teepu

Bowlers: Sheraz Piya, Babar Iqbal, Muhammad Jamshaid

KWN vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

KWN vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dawood Ejaz, Salman Shahid

Batters: Qamar Awan (c), Revlino Fernandes, Shahzad Ali

All-rounders: Ali Teepu, Ghulam Murtaza, Ameer Hamza (vc)

Bowlers: Sheraz Piya, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Jamshaid.

