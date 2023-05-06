KWN vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023, Quarter-Final 2

The second quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will see Karwan CC (KWN) square off against the Interglobe Marine (IGM) on Saturday, May 6. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this contest. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs IGM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Karwan CC managed to win all three of their group stage encounter and proceed to the quarter-final stage being the top-ranked team from Group B.

Interglobe Marines, on the other hand, managed to win two of their three matches and finished at the second spot in their road to the quarter-finals. The teams will be battling it out for a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

KWN vs IGM Match Details

The second quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on May 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match will commence at 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KWN vs IGM, Quarter-Final 2, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023.

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Saturday; 10.00 pm IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai

KWN vs IGM Probable Playing XIs

KWN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KWN Probable Playing XI

M Afzal, F Khalil, A Tariq, M Hayat, W Ali, H Khanzada, Q Awan, B Iqbal, Z Ali, S Saleem, and S Ali-Ghauri.

IGM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IGM Probable Playing XI

S Singh, Y Kaleem, S Khan, V Sukumaran, H Khan, T Riyasat, S Aziz, T Bhatti, D Qureshi, H Bharwal, and A Mumtaz.

KWN vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Singh

S Singh has been in good form with the bat in the group stage of the tournament. He will be the best pick from the wicketkeepers category.

Batter

A Tariq

A Tariq has been in brilliant touch with the bat in this tournament. He has been scoring runs consistently and will be the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

T Riyasat

Riyasat is an effective all-rounder who can leave his impact on the match with both the bat and the ball. Riyasat will be a great pick for the match.

Bowler

T Bhatti

Bhatti has been in good bowling form in this tournament. He has picked up wickets in crucial stages of the match, which makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

KWN vs IGM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Tariq

Tariq has been in fluent batting form in this tournament. His form with the bat makes him a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

T Riyasat

Riyasat has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to pick up vital points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for KWN vs IGM, Quarter Final 2

S Singh

A Tariq

T Riyasat

T Bhatti

H Khanzada

KWN vs IGM Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favour the batters. However, as the game goes by it might slow down a bit and the spinner might be the more effective species of bowlers.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

KWN vs IGM Dream11 Prediction, Quarter Final 2, Head-to-head Team

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, Quarter Final 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Singh

Batters: S Khan-Jr, M Hayat, A Tariq

All-rounders: T Riyasat, Q Awan, H Khanzada

Bowlers: D Qureshi, T Bhatti, B Iqbal, Z Ahmed-I

KWN vs IGM Dream11 Prediction, Quarter Final 2, Grand League Team

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Prediction, Quarter Final 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Singh

Batters: S Khan-Jr, M Hayat, A Tariq

All-rounders: T Riyasat, Q Awan, H Khanzada

Bowlers: D Qureshi, T Bhatti, B Iqbal, Z Ahmed-I

Poll : 0 votes