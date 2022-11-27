KWN vs IIL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 45

Karwan CC (KWN) will lock horns with the Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) in the 45th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Sunday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at KWN vs IIL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

Karwan CC have won two of their last three matches. The Infusion Invergy Lions, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Infusion Invergy Lions will give it their all to win the match, but Karwan CC are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KWN vs IIL Match Details

The 45th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 27 at ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs IIL, Match 45

Date and Time: 27th November 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match, with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between the Rajkot Thunders and Ajman Heroes, where a total of 306 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

KWN vs IIL Form Guide

KWN - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

IIL - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

KWN vs IIL Probable Playing XI

KWN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Furqan Khalil (wk), Dawood Ejaz, Moazzam Hayat, Rameez Shahzad, Qamar Awan, Tariq Mehmood, Haris Khanzada, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Murtaza, Mohammed Ghulam, Babar Iqbal (c)

IIL Playing XI

No major injury updates

Haseeb Ur Rehman (wk), Bilal Sheikh, Humza Sheraz, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Dilawar Khan-l, Amin Khan-l, Deepak Pandey-l, Bijay Chhetri, Waqas Tariq (c), Usama Ahmed, Aqeel Shabbir

KWN vs IIL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Hayat (3 matches, 136 runs)

M Hayat is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. F Khalil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Anwar (6 matches, 286 runs, 5 wickets)

Q Awan and M Anwar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Bahzad has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Hamza (3 matches, 95 runs)

A Hamza and W Tariq are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Nawaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Siddiq (3 matches, 23 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Iqbal and E Siddiq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Hussain is another good pick for today's match.

KWN vs IIL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Anwar

M Anwar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 286 runs and taken five wickets in the last six matches.

Q Awan

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make Q Awan the captain of the grand league teams, as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He has already smashed 154 runs and two wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for KWN vs IIL, Match 45

A Hamza 95 runs 152 points Q Awan 154 runs and 2 wickets 285 points E Siddiq 23 runs and 5 wickets 193 points M Hayat 136 runs 196 points M Anwar 286 runs and 5 wickets 558 points

Karwan CC vs Infusion Invergy Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karwan CC vs Infusion Invergy Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: F Khalil, H Ur Rehman, M Hayat

Batters: Q Awan, M Anwar, S Bahzad

All-rounders: A Hamza, W Tariq

Bowlers: M Hussain, E Siddiq, B Iqbal

Karwan CC vs Infusion Invergy Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Junaid, M Hayat

Batters: Q Awan, M Anwar, K Saleem

All-rounders: A Hamza, W Tariq, M Omer

Bowlers: S Saleem, E Siddiq, B Iqbal

