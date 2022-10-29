KWN vs JVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see the Karwan CC (KWN) square off against JVC Stallions (JVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday, October 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs JVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

JVC Stallions have lost both their last games by big margins. The Karwan CC, too, made a disastrous start to the season as they lost their last match against DCC Starlets by nine wickets.

JVC Stallions will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Karwan CC have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KWN vs JVS Match Details

The 12th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs JVS, Match 12

Date and Time: 29th October 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and the 11 Aces, where a total of 323 runs were scored for a loss of 17 wickets.

KWN vs JVS Form Guide

KWN - L

JVS - L L

KWN vs JVS Probable Playing XI

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates

Furqan Khalil (wk), Dawood Ejaz, Moazzam Hayat, Rameez Shahzad, Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan (c), Waqas Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Haris Khanzada, Ameer Hamza, Ghulam Murtaza

JVS Playing XI

No injury updates

Adwaita Govind (wk), Narein Narendra Jodha, Imran Khan Cheetah, Anil Rathod, Bilal Adil (c), Muhammad Qasim, Kiran Mohan, Hameed Shahbaz, Mahesh Bind, Ganesh Daphle, Zohaib Nazir

KWN vs JVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Khalil

F Khalil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. U Yasin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Khan

D Ejaz and I Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Qasim has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Mohan

A Hamza and K Mohan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. Q Awan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ahmed and B Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. Q Yaqoob is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KWN vs JVS match captain and vice-captain choices

K Mohan

K Mohan is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He smashed 12 runs and took two wickets in the first match.

F Khalil

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make F Khalil the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 77 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KWN vs JVS, Match 12

F Khalil

K Mohan

A Rashid

U Yasin

I Khan

Karwan CC vs JVC Stallions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karwan CC vs JVC Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: F Khalil, U Yasin

Batters: I Khan, D Ejaz, M Qasim

All-rounders: K Mohan, A Hamza, Q Awan

Bowlers: S Ahmed, B Iqbal, Q Yaqoob

Karwan CC vs JVC Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Khalil

Batters: I Khan, D Ejaz, M Qasim

All-rounders: K Mohan, A Hamza, G Murtaza, Q Awan

Bowlers: S Ahmed, B Iqbal, A Rashid

