KWN vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bukhatir 50 Overs League, Match 14

Karwan CC (KWN) will take on Pacific Group (PAG) in the 14th match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday (September 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Karwan CC have won one of their two games and are ninth in the points table. They lost their last match against Ajman Heroes by 163 runs. Pacific Group, meanwhile, have lost two games to languish at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last game against Interglobe Marine by four wickets.
KWN vs PAG Match Details
The 14th match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League will be played on September 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 06:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KWN vs PAG, Bukhatir 50 Overs League, Match 14
Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 06:30 pm IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
KWN vs PAG Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is conducive to batters. However, the wicket tends to down as the game progresses, making batting difficult in the second half.
Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last five games here being 311.
Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)
Matches won by team batting first: 4
Matches won by team bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 311
Average second innings score: 254
KWN vs PAG Form Guide (Last 2 matches)
Karwan CC: L-W
Pacific Group: L-L
KWN vs PAG probable playing XIs for today’s match
KWN Injury/Team News
No major injury update
KWN Probable Playing XI
Babar Iqbal (C), Moazzam Hayat, Furqan Khalil (WK), Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Saif Ghauri, Ameer Hamza, Asif Hayat, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Salman, Mohammad Waqas
PAG Injury/Team News
No major injury update
PAG Probable Playing XI
Jiju Janardhanan (C), Mujahid Amin, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Saqib Manshad, Ansh Tandon, Laxman Manjrekar, Rizwan KS, Akif Raja, Aman Arshad, Abhay Jotin, Himyat Ullah
KWN vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Moazzam Hayat (2 matches, 136 runs, Strike Rate: 75.98)
Hayat has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of close to 76 in two games. He's the leading run-scorer for his team and could also play a big knock here.
Top Batter pick
Qamar Awan (2 matches, 59 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 146.31 and Economy Rate: 9.50)
Awan has scored 59 runs and scalped one crucial wicket in two games. He has been one of the most consistent performers with both bat and ball for his team.
Top All-rounder pick
Rizwan KS (2 matches, 49 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 84.48 and Economy Rate: 6.14)
Rizwan could provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Sunday. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 84.48 and also picked up three wickets in two outings.
Top Bowler pick
Mujahid Amin (2 matches, 22 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 84.62 and Economy Rate: 5.50)
Amin has picked up four wickets and scored 22 runs in two games. He can score crucial runs for his team in the lower middle order.
KWN vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices
Ameer Hamza
Hamza could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team, as he has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball this season. In two games, he has scored 87 runs and scalped two wickets as well.
Abhay Jotin
Jotin is the leading run-scorer for Pacific Group this season with 87 runs at a strike rate of 82.08. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
Five Must-picks with players stats for KWN vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
KWN vs PAG match expert tips
Laxman Manjrekar could a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.13 and also scored ten runs in two games.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this KWN vs PAG match, click here.
KWN vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head to Head League
KWN vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat
Batters: Ansh Tandon, Jiju Janardhanan, Qamar Awan
All-rounders: Asif Hayat, Ameer Hamza, Rizwan KS, Mohammad Waqas
Bowlers: Saif Ghauri, Laxman Manjrekar, Mujahid Amin
KWN vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
KWN vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir
Batters: Ansh Tandon, Jiju Janardhanan, Qamar Awan
All-rounders: Asif Hayat, Ameer Hamza, Abhay Jotin, Rizwan KS
Bowlers: Saif Ghauri, Saqib Manshad, Laxman Manjrekar