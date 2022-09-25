KWN vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bukhatir 50 Overs League, Match 14

Karwan CC (KWN) will take on Pacific Group (PAG) in the 14th match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday (September 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Karwan CC have won one of their two games and are ninth in the points table. They lost their last match against Ajman Heroes by 163 runs. Pacific Group, meanwhile, have lost two games to languish at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last game against Interglobe Marine by four wickets.

KWN vs PAG Match Details

The 14th match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League will be played on September 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 06:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs PAG, Bukhatir 50 Overs League, Match 14

Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

KWN vs PAG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is conducive to batters. However, the wicket tends to down as the game progresses, making batting difficult in the second half.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last five games here being 311.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 4

Matches won by team bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 311

Average second innings score: 254

KWN vs PAG Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Karwan CC: L-W

Pacific Group: L-L

KWN vs PAG probable playing XIs for today’s match

KWN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

KWN Probable Playing XI

Babar Iqbal (C), Moazzam Hayat, Furqan Khalil (WK), Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Saif Ghauri, Ameer Hamza, Asif Hayat, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Salman, Mohammad Waqas

PAG Injury/Team News

No major injury update

PAG Probable Playing XI

Jiju Janardhanan (C), Mujahid Amin, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Saqib Manshad, Ansh Tandon, Laxman Manjrekar, Rizwan KS, Akif Raja, Aman Arshad, Abhay Jotin, Himyat Ullah

KWN vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Moazzam Hayat (2 matches, 136 runs, Strike Rate: 75.98)

Hayat has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of close to 76 in two games. He's the leading run-scorer for his team and could also play a big knock here.

Top Batter pick

Qamar Awan (2 matches, 59 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 146.31 and Economy Rate: 9.50)

Awan has scored 59 runs and scalped one crucial wicket in two games. He has been one of the most consistent performers with both bat and ball for his team.

Top All-rounder pick

Rizwan KS (2 matches, 49 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 84.48 and Economy Rate: 6.14)

Rizwan could provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Sunday. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 84.48 and also picked up three wickets in two outings.

Top Bowler pick

Mujahid Amin (2 matches, 22 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 84.62 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

Amin has picked up four wickets and scored 22 runs in two games. He can score crucial runs for his team in the lower middle order.

KWN vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Ameer Hamza

Hamza could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team, as he has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball this season. In two games, he has scored 87 runs and scalped two wickets as well.

Abhay Jotin

Jotin is the leading run-scorer for Pacific Group this season with 87 runs at a strike rate of 82.08. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KWN vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Moazzam Hayat 136 runs in 2 matches Rizwan KS 49 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Abhay Jotin 87 runs in 1 match Asif Hayat 28 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches Ameer Hamza 87 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

KWN vs PAG match expert tips

Laxman Manjrekar could a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.13 and also scored ten runs in two games.

Laxman Manjrekar could a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.13 and also scored ten runs in two games.

KWN vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head to Head League

KWN vs PAG Dream11 Prediction - Bukhatir 50 overs League

KWN vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Jiju Janardhanan, Qamar Awan

All-rounders: Asif Hayat, Ameer Hamza, Rizwan KS, Mohammad Waqas

Bowlers: Saif Ghauri, Laxman Manjrekar, Mujahid Amin

KWN vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

KWN vs PAG Dream11 Prediction - Bukhatir 50 overs League

KWN vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Ansh Tandon, Jiju Janardhanan, Qamar Awan

All-rounders: Asif Hayat, Ameer Hamza, Abhay Jotin, Rizwan KS

Bowlers: Saif Ghauri, Saqib Manshad, Laxman Manjrekar

