KWN vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report CBSF T-10 League, Match 22

Karwan CC (KWN) will take on Syed Agha CC (SAC) in the 22nd game of the CBSF T-10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Monday (November 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Karwan have won two of their three games and are second in the points table. They lost their last game against Interglobe Marine by 48 runs. Syed Agha, meanwhile, have also won two of their three games and are just below their opponents in the points table. They won their last game against SDG by 19 runs.

KWN vs SAC Match Details

The 22nd game of the CBSF T-10 League will be played on November 28 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: KWN vs SAC, CBSF T-10 League, Match 22

Date and Time: November 28, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

KWN vs SAC Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Four of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 90

KWN vs SAC Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Karwan CC: L-W-W

Syed Agha CC: W-W-L

KWN vs SAC probable playing XIs for today’s match

KWN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

KWN Probable Playing XI

Furqan Khalil, Moazzam Hayat, Waqas Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Lovepreet Singh, Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Sheraz Piya, Babar Iqbal

SAC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SAC Probable Playing XI

Abdullah Khan, Abdul Khaliq, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Niaz Khan-l, Harsh Desai, Waqarullah Ishaq, Faisal Altaf, Shoaib Abid, Omid Rahman, Irfan Yousufzai, Abdullah Ismail

KWN vs SAC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Moazzam Hayat (3 matches, 106 runs, Strike Rate: 182.76)

Hayat is a terrific wicketkeeper batter who's expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 106 runs in three games at a strike rate of 182.76.

Top Batter pick

Noorulhadi Muslimyar (3 matches, 78 runs, Strike Rate: 181.40)

Muslimyar has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor high in the batting order. He has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 181.40 in three games.

Top All-rounder pick

Ameer Hamza (3 matches, 96 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 252.63, Economy Rate: 12.75)

Hamza could prove to be the difference between the two teams. He has picked up three wickets and scored 96 runs in three games.

Top Bowler pick

Zahid Ali II (3 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.25)

Ali has looked promising with the ball, scalping two wickets in three games. He will be given the responsibility of hunting a few scalps here.

KWN vs SAC match captain and vice-captain choices

Ameer Hamza

Hamza is an unquestionable choice for captaincy. He has picked up three wickets in as many games and scored 96 runs.

Ghulam Murtaza

Murtaza is is a wonderful all-rounder who will hope to have a say on proceedings. He has picked up four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 8.00.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KWN vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ameer Hamza 96 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Faisal Altaf 5 wickets and 17 runs in 3 matches

Moazzam Hayat 106 runs 3 matches

Ghulam Murtaza 4 wickets in 3 matches

Noorulhadi Muslimyar 78 runs in 3 matches

KWN vs SAC match expert tips

Ameer Hamza could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this KWN vs SAC game, click here.

KWN vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Head-to-Head League

KWN vs SAC Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

KWN vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat, Abdullah Khan

Batters: Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Ghulam Murtaza, Zainullah, Qamar Awan

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Faisal Altaf

Bowlers: Zahid Ali II, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Unaib Rehman.

KWN vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Grand League

KWN vs SAC Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

KWN vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Ghulam Murtaza, Zainullah, Qamar Awan, Niaz Khan-I

All-rounders: Harsh Desai, Faisal Altaf, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers: Irfan Yousufzai, Unaib Rehman, Muhammad Jawad Ullah.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : 0 votes