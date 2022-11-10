KWN vs SRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League, Match 27

Karwan CC (KWN) will take on the Sri Lions (SRL) in the 27th match of the CBFS T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KWN vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Karwan CC are fifth in the Group B standings, having won only one out of their three matches. Colatta Chocolates beat them by five wickets in their last game.

Sri Lions, on the other hand, are third in the Group B points table, winning two out of their four matches. They lost their last game against Future Mattress by 20 runs.

KWN vs SRL Match Details, CBFS T20 League

The 27th match of the CBFS T20 League will be played on November 10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs SRL, CBFS T20 League, Match 27

Date and Time: 10th November 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

KWN vs SRL Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly venue, which will also assist the spinners. The pacers will have to bowl tight lines to avoid getting hit while the spinners can pick up crucial wickets in the middle phase. All of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (CBFS T20 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 223

Average second-innings score: 137

KWN vs SRL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Karwan CC: L-W-L

Sri Lions: L-W-L-W

KWN vs SRL probable playing 11s for today’s match

KWN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KWN Probable Playing 11

Furqan Khalil (WK), Babar Iqbal (C), Dawood Ejaz, Sardar Bahzad, Tariq Mehmood, Ameer Hamza, Qamar Awan, Ghulam Murtaza, Sheraz Piya, Zahid Ali II, Mohammed Ghulam.

SRL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SRL Probable Playing 11

Tharaka Dananjaya (WK), Waruna Perera, Suranga Madushanka, Sasika Samarajeewa, Isham Ghouse, Ramesh Nimantha, Prashath Mahadurage (C), Vikum Sanjaya, Sumudu Asanka Fernando, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Mohammed Ubaidulla.

KWN vs SRL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Furqan Khalil (3 matches, 89 runs, Strike Rate: 189.36)

Along with being a brilliant wicketkeeper, Khalil is a reliable batter. He has scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 189.36 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Waruna Perera (4 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 159.68)

Perera is a hard-hitting batter who will look to score some quick-fire runs on Thursday. He has smashed 99 runs at a strike rate of 159.68 in four outings.

Top All-rounder pick

Qamar Awan (3 matches, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 73.33)

Awan has failed to perform as per the expectations so far this season but is a quality all-rounder who cannot be overlooked for Thursday's clash. He has scored only 33 runs at a strike rate of 73.33 in three CBFS T20 League games.

Top Bowler pick

Vikum Sanjaya (4 matches, 60 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 214.29 and Economy Rate: 6.86)

Sanjaya is a lethal bowler who can also contribute with the bat, which makes him a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 60 runs and also struck 11 wickets in four matches.

KWN vs SRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Ameer Hamza

Hamza should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team in Thursday's match as he can help you fetch some valuable points with his all-round skills. He has scored 78 runs while also scalping three wickets in three matches.

Prashath Mahadurage

Mahadurage is a top-class all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his team. He has scored 66 runs and also scalped four wickets in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KWN vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vikum Sanjaya: 60 runs and 11 wickets in 4 matches

Vimukthi Kalatunga: 21 runs and 9 wickets in 4 matches

Ameer Hamza: 78 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Prashath Mahadurage: 66 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

Furqan Khalil: 89 runs in 3 matches

KWN vs SRL match expert tips

Ameer Hamza could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

KWN vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League

KWN vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Furqan Khalil

Batters: Waruna Perera, Dawood Ejaz, Tariq Mehmood, Isham Ghouse

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza (c), Qamar Awan, Prashath Mahadurage (vc)

Bowlers: Vikum Sanjaya, Babar Iqbal, Vimukthi Kalatunga

KWN vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

KWN vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Furqan Khalil

Batters: Waruna Perera, Dawood Ejaz (vc), Isham Ghouse

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Qamar Awan, Prashath Mahadurage

Bowlers: Vikum Sanjaya (c), Sheraz Ahmed-Piya, Babar Iqbal, Vimukthi Kalatunga

