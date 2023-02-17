KWN vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023, Match 24

The 24th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023 will see Karwan CC (KWN) squaring off against The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, February 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs TVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Vision Shipping have won two of their last three matches. Karwan CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the season. Karwan CC will give it their all to win the match but The Vision Shipping are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KWN vs TVS Match Details

The 24th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023 will be played on February 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs TVS, Match 24

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Future Mattress and Gems Education CC, where a total of 311 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

KWN vs TVS Form Guide

KWN - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

TVS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

KWN vs TVS Probable Playing XI

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Lovepreet Singh, Waqas Ali, Ameer Hamza, Zahid Ali II, Babar Iqbal, Furqan Khalil (wk), Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Haris Khanzada, Saif Ali-Ghauri, Salman Saleem-I.

TVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Salman Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Nasir Faraz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani (c), Sajad Malook, Ubaidullah Muhammad, Mohammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk).

KWN vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Umar

M Umar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. F Khalil is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Khanzada

S Khan Jr and H Khanzada are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Ali played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

U Muhammad

Q Awan and U Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nadeem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and M Rohid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KWN vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khanzada

H Khanzada will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Khanzada has smashed 36 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

S Khan Jr

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Khan Jr the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. He has smashed 165 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for KWN vs TVS, Match 24

S Khan Jr

H Khanzada

U Muhammad

Q Awan

S Ali

Karwan CC vs The Vision Shipping Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karwan CC vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Umar.

Batters: W Ali, H Khanzada, S Khan Jr.

All-rounders: Q Awan, U Muhammad, M Nadeem.

Bowlers: M Rohid, S Ali, J Ghani, Z Ali.

Karwan CC vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Khalil.

Batters: W Ali, H Khanzada, S Khan Jr, A Abid.

All-rounders: Q Awan, U Muhammad, M Nadeem.

Bowlers: M Rohid, S Ali, Z Ali.

