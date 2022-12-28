KwaZulu-Natal Inland (KWNI) will lock horns with Garden Route Badgers (GRB) in the final of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, December 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KWNI vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have had a great season so far. They won five of their six group-stage matches and made it to the final.

Meanwhile, the Route Badgers won three of their matches in the league stage and were tied on points tally with Northern Capes. But owing to a better net run rate, they made it to the final of the tournament.

In the last clash between the two teams, KwaZulu-Natal Inland won by four wickets.

KWNI vs GRB Match Details, Final

The final of CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division Two will be played at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg. The match is scheduled to start at 1.00 pm IST.

KWNI vs GRB, CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division Two, Final

Date and Time: December 28, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

KWNI vs GRB Pitch Report

The pitch at City Oval has something for both batters and bowlers. The medium pacers and spinners have especially reaped the benefit of the wicket. We can conclude that the ball holds on to the surface and it is difficult to play free-flowing shots here. Batters will have to get settled at the beginning and then look to up their scoring rate.

Last 2 Matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 183

Average score batting second: 181

KWNI vs GRB Form Guide (CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two)

KwaZulu-Natal Inland: W-W-L

South Western Districts: W-L-L

KWNI vs GRB probable playing XIs for today’s match

KWNI Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

KwaZulu-Natal Inlands Probable Playing XI

Mohammed Yaseen Valli, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Tian Koekemoer, Michael Erlank, Kyle Nipper, Dilivio Ridgaard, Stefan Tait, Keith Dudgeon, and Alindile Mhletywa.

GRB Team / Injuiry News

No major injury updates.

South Western Districts Probable Playing XI

Mark Andrianatos, Mathew Christensen, Jhedli van Briesies, Onke Nyaku, Hanno Kotze, Johan Smal, Sean Whitehead, Keenan Vieira, Basheeru-Deen Walters, and Sintu Majeza.

KWNI vs GRB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jhedli van Briesies ( 5 Matches, 170 Runs, Strike Rate: 77.98)

Van Briesies has been the highest scorer for his team in this tournament. He is someone who takes time to adjust himself to the conditions and hence there is a chance that Briesies will secure good points in the match.

Batter

Yaseen Valli ( 6 Matches, 198 Runs, Strike Rate: 62.65)

With 198 runs in six matches, Vallie is the highest run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland. As the pitch demands patience from the batter, Vallie could be a crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

Kyle Nipper (6 Matches, 135 Runs and 9 Wickets, Strike Rate: 98.54 and Economy Rate: 4.26)

Nipper has been very useful for his team with both the bat and the ball. His aggressive batting and wicket-taking form makes him a very important pick for the match

Bowler

Basheeru-Deen Walters ( 6 Matches, 11 Wickets, Economy Rate: 4.42)

Walters has been a strike bowler for the Garden Route Badgers. With assistance from the pitch, there is a possibility he will pick up some important wickets in the match.

KWNI vs GRB Dream11 match top Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kyle Nipper

Kyle Nipper has been a crucial player for the KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the tournament. His multi-dimensional ability makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain role.

Michael Erlank

Michael Erlank has been the other MVP for the KwaZulu-Natal. Much like Nipper, he has been on song with both the bat and the ball and is also a great choice for captain or vice-captain pick.

KWNI vs GRB Dream11 match Top 5 Picks

Yaseen Valli - 198 runs in six matches

Kyle Nipper - 135 runs and nine wickets in six matches

Jhedli van Briesies - 170 runs in five matches

Basheeru-Deen Walters - 11 wickets in five matches

Michael Erlank - 180 Runs and seven wickets in six matches

KWNI vs GRB Dream11 match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the bowlers. So, loading the team with more all-rounders and bowlers could be a good ploy for the fantasy contests of the match.

KWNI vs GRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

KWNI vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jhedli van Briesies

Batters: Tiam Koekemoer, Matthew Christensen, Yaseen Valli

All-rounders: Michael Erlank, Kyle Nipper, Malcolm Nofal

Bowlers: Basheeru-Deen Walters, Keith Dudgeon, Stefan Tait, Sintu Majiza

KWNI vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jhedli van Briesies

Batters: Tiam Koekemoer, Matthew Christensen, Yaseen Valli

All-rounders: Michael Erlank, Kyle Nipper, Malcolm Nofal

Bowlers: Basheeru-Deen Walters, Keith Dudgeon, Stefan Tait, Keenan Vieira

