KWNI vs LIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, Match 3

The 3rd match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022 will see KwaZulu Natal Inland (KWNI) locking horns with Limpopo Impalas (LIM) at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, December 3.

Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the KWNI vs LIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will be eager to start the season on a positive note. KwaZulu Natal Inland are in red-hot form and are among the top contenders to win this year's CSA One-Day tournament.

Limpopo Impalas will give it their all to win the match but KwaZulu Natal Inland have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KWNI vs LIM Match Details

The 3rd match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022 will be played on December 3 at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg. The game is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST.

KWNI vs LIM, Match 3

Date and Time: 3 December 2022, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Pitch Report

The surface at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch.

KWNI vs LIM Form Guide

KWNI - Will be playing their first match

LIM - Will be playing their first match

KWNI vs LIM Probable Playing XI

KWNI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Cameron Delport, Jonathan Vandiar, Tian Koekemoer, Malcolm Nofal, Keith Dudgeon, Stefan Tait, Luke Schlemmer, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Kyle Nipper, Tshepang Dithole.

LIM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sizwe Masondo (wk), Thomas Hobson, Liam Peters (c), Ruan Haasbroek, Ludwig Kaestner, Sahil Patel, Clayton August, Sithembile Langa, Ntokozo Mahlaba, Morne Venter, Khaif Patel.

KWNI vs LIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Masondo

S Masondo is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. D Ridgaard is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Haasbroek

C Delport and R Haasbroek are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Vandiar has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Nipper

M Nofal and K Nipper are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Koekemoer is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Langa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C August and S Langa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Dudgeon is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KWNI vs LIM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Nipper

K Nipper is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

C Delport

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make C Delport the captain of the grand league teams. Players can even make him the captain of the head-to-head leagues.

5 Must-Picks for KWNI vs LIM, Match 3

C Delport

K Nipper

J Vandiar

R Haasbroek

M Nofal

KwaZulu Natal Inland vs Limpopo Impalas Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KwaZulu Natal Inland vs Limpopo Impalas Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Masondo, D Ridgaard.

Batters: R Haasbroek, J Vandiar, C Delport.

All-rounders: K Nipper, M Nofal, T Koekemoer.

Bowlers: C August, K Dudgeon, S Langa.

KwaZulu Natal Inland vs Limpopo Impalas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Masondo.

Batters: R Haasbroek, J Vandiar, C Delport.

All-rounders: K Nipper, M Nofal, T Koekemoer, L Kaestner.

Bowlers: C August, K Mannikam, S Langa.

