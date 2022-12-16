KWNI vs MPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA One-Day Challenge Division 2, Match 16

The 16th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2022 will see KwaZulu Natal Inland (KWNI) locking horns with Mpumalanga Rhinos (MPR) at the Uplands College in White River on Friday, December 16.

Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the KWNI vs MPR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

KwaZulu Natal Inland are in red-hot form and have won three of their last four matches. Mpumalanga Rhinos, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four encounters.

Mpumalanga Rhinos will give it their all to win the match but KwaZulu Natal Inland have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KWNI vs MPR Match Details

The 16th match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2022 will be played on December 16 at the Uplands College in White River. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm IST.

KWNI vs MPR, Match 16

Date and Time: 16th December 2022, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Uplands College, White River

Pitch Report

The surface at the Uplands College in White River looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch.

KWNI vs MPR Form Guide

KWNI - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

MPR - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

KWNI vs MPR Probable Playing XI

KWNI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yaseen Valli, Thamsanga Kumalo, Andile Mokgakane, Michael Erlank ©, Tian Koekemoer, Malcolm Nofal, Kyle Nipper, Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Stefan Tait.

MPR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yassar Cook, Tumi Koto, Rubin Hermann (wk), Muhammed Mayet, Jurie Snyman, Alexander Kok, Nhlanhla Dlamini, Kieran Kenny, Jon Hinrichsen, Thula Ngcobo, Benjamin van Niekerk.

KWNI vs MPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Hermann

R Hermann is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. D Ridgaard is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Y Cook

C Delport and Y Cook are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Koekemoer has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Nofal

M Nofal and M Erlank are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Snyman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Hinrichsen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Kenny and J Hinrichsen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Dudgeon is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KWNI vs MPR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nofal

M Nofal is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

J Snyman

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make J Snyman the captain of the grand league teams. Players can even make him the captain of the head-to-head leagues.

5 Must-Picks for KWNI vs MPR, Match 16

M Erlank

J Snyman

R Hermann

K Nipper

M Nofal

KwaZulu Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KwaZulu Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Hermann, D Ridgaard.

Batters: Y Cook, T Koekemoer, C Delport.

All-rounders: M Erlank, M Nofal, J Snyman.

Bowlers: K Kenny, J Hinrichaen, K Dudgeon.

KwaZulu Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Hermann.

Batters: Y Cook, A Mokgakane, M Mayet.

All-rounders: M Erlank, M Nofal, J Snyman, K Nipper.

Bowlers: S Tait, T Ngcobo, K Dudgeon.

