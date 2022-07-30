KXI vs APU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 18

Knights XI will lock horns with Asia Pacific University in the 18th match of the MCA T20 Cup at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday.

Knights XI are placed third in the Group B standings, having lost their opening match against BD Tigers XI by 27 runs. Asia Pacific University, on the other hand, are sitting atop the Group B points table, having won as many as two matches. They defeated BD Tigers XI by seven wickets in their last match.

KXI vs APU Probable Playing 11 Today

KXI XI

Ganesh Sathiyamoorthy (WK), Dharsan Karupiah, Chandrasekran Ramachandran (C), Ravi Chakravarthy Sounderranjan, Mugilan Sethu, Kasiramam Munusamy, Selvakumar Kunchithapatham, Sanjhey Subanantha, Narendra Mahanti, Senthil Kumar, Tamil Vendhan.

APU XI

Kevin Perera (WK), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Usman Hashmi, Ishaq Muzamil, Daniyal Hashmi (C), Amogha Seeralen, Advait Marathe, Santosh Sridhar, Mohamad Aslam, Mohammad Afiq, Amirul Zukifle.

Match Details

KXI vs APU, MCA T20 Cup, Match 18

Date and Time: 30th July 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The surface at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a tricky one to bat on. While the batter could struggle with wickets falling at regular intervals, the bowlers will get enough help off the surface to trouble the batters. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 125 runs.

Today’s KXI vs APU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ganesh Sathiyamoorthy: Sathiyamoorthy is a reliable batter who can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps in Saturday's match.

Batters

Selvakumar Kunchithapatham: Although Kunchithapatham has failed to impress with the bat, he has scalped a wicket in one match bowling at an economy rate of 8.00.

Zubaidi Zulkifle: Although Zulkifle failed to perform in the last match, his batting prowess cannot be overlooked for Saturday's game. He scored 14 runs at a strike rate of 155.56 in the last game.

All-rounders

Senthil Kumar: Kumar has scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 6.50 in one match. He can be a brilliant utility pick for your fantasy team.

Santosh Sridhar: Sridhar has scored 14 runs while scalping two wickets in two matches. He could provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Saturday's match.

Bowlers

Mohamad Aslam: Aslam picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in the last match. He will look to add more wickets to his tally on Saturday.

Amirul Zulkifle: Zulkifle will lead the Asia Pacific University's bowling attack on Saturday. He has scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 5.00 in the two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KXI vs APU Dream11 prediction team

Santosh Sridhar (APU) - 103 points

Mohamad Aslam (APU) - 72 points

Amirul Zulkifle (APU) - 45 points

Selvakumar Kunchithapatham (KXI) - 34 points

Ganesh Sathiyamoorthy (KXI) - 33 points

Important Stats for KXI vs APU Dream11 prediction team

Santosh Sridhar: 14 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 70.00 and ER - 4.57

Mohamad Aslam: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.00

Amirul Zulkifle: 1 wicket in 2 matches; ER - 5.00

Selvakumar Kunchithapatham: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 8.00

Ganesh Sathiyamoorthy: 4 runs in 1 match; SR - 200.00

KXI vs APU Dream11 Prediction Today

KXI vs APU Dream11 Prediction: MCA T20 Cup, Match 14

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ganesh Sathiyamoorthy, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Usman Hashmi, Narendra Mahanti, Selvakumar Kunchithapatham, Senthil Kumar, Kasiraman Munusamy, Santosh Sridhar, Dharsan Karupiah, Mohamad Aslam, Amirul Zukifle.

Captain: Santosh Sridhar. Vice-captain: Selvakumar Kunchithapatham.

KXI vs APU Dream11 Prediction: MCA T20 Cup, Match 14

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kevin Perera, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Daniyal Hashmi, Narendra Mahanti, Selvakumar Kunchithapatham, Senthil Kumar, Kasiraman Munusamy, Santosh Sridhar, Dharsan Karupiah, Mohamad Aslam, Amirul Zukifle.

Captain: Santosh Sridhar. Vice-captain: Amirul Zukifle.

