KXI vs MXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 9

Karaikal XI (KXI) will take on Mahe XI (MXI) in the ninth match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KXI vs MXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Karaikal XI have won only one of their last two matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Mahe XI, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

Mahe XI will give it their all to win the match, but Karaikal XI is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KXI vs MXI Match Details

The ninth match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 9 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KXI vs MXI, Match 9

Date and Time: November 09, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

KXI vs MXI Form Guide

KXI - L W

MXI - L L

KXI vs MXI Probable Playing XI

KXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

G Babu (c), Thamizhazhagan R, R Rajkumar, Sathya Kumar, S Rajaram, Karthikesan-R (wk), Dhepan Raj-S, Hari Prasad A, Felix-I, Karthi-M, and Karthigesan-S.

MXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Krishna Prasad (wk), Muhammed Salmanul Faris, Ajinas Yousaf, Ashwanth CK, Saju Chothan, Akshay Prabakar, Lijith B, Shijin R, Vijeesh M M, Nijil V P, and Vijith A.

KXI vs MXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Karthikesan R (2 matches, 34 runs)

Karthikesan R, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. M Salmanul is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Sugadev (2 matches, 55 runs)

Vijeesh M and D Sugadev are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Thamizhazhagan R is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

Lijith B (2 matches, 50 runs, 1 wicket)

Lijith B and S Rajaram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Karthigesan S is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Kumar (2 matches, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kumar and Karthi M. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Vijith is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KXI vs MXI match captain and vice-captain choices

Lijith B

Lijith B will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 50 runs and picked up one wicket in the last two matches.

S Rajaram

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Rajaram the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. He has already scalped three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KXI vs MXI, Match 9

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points Lijith B 50 runs and 1 wicket 110 points S Rajaram 3 wickets 125 points Thamizhazhagan 54 runs 83 points D Sugadev 55 runs 78 points Nijil VP 12 runs and 2 wickets 72 points

Karaikal XI vs Mahe XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karaikal XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Karaikal XI vs Mahe XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: Karthikesan R, M Salmanul

Batters: G Babu, Vijeesh M, D Sugadev

All-rounders: S Rajaram, Karthigesan S, Lijith B

Bowlers: A Vijith, S Kumar, Karthi M

Karaikal XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Karaikal XI vs Mahe XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Karthikesan R

Batters: Thamizhazhagan R, Vijeesh M, D Sugadev

All-rounders: S Rajaram, Karthigesan S, Lijith B, Shijin R

Bowlers: A Vijith, Nijil VP, H Prasad

