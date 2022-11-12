KXI vs PNXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 16

Karaikal XI (KXI) will take on Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) in match 16 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Saturday (November 12) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KXI vs PNXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Karaikal XI have won two of their last four matches and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament. Pondicherry North XI, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches.

Karaikal XI will give it their all to win the match but Pondicherry North XI is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KXI vs PNXI Match Details

Match 16 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 12 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm.

KXI vs PNXI, Match 16

Date and Time: 12th November 12, 2022, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between Mahe XI and Pondicherry North XI, where a total of 291 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

KXI vs PNXI Form Guide

KXI - L W W L

PNXI - W L W W L

KXI vs PNXI Probable Playing XI

KXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Vengadeshwaran N ©, Sugadev D, S Manikandan, Thamizh Azhagan R, Karthikesan R (wk), Elanthirayan A, Felix I, Rajaram S, Hari Prasad A, Karthigesan S, Sathya Kumar.

PNXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

P Sunil Kumar, Rajashekar Reddy, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Rajakavi Rajagopal ©, Mathavan M (wk), Jai Dagar, Arunachalm Velan, Surendiran P, Dhinesh Sekaran, Naarayanan KR, Mayank Pandey.

KXI vs PNXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Karthikesan R (3 matches, 48 runs)

Karthikesan R, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. M Mathavan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Sunil Kumar (5 matches, 94 runs)

P Sunil Kumar and D Sugadev are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Thamizhazhagan R is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Rajagopal (5 matches, 36 runs, 10 wickets)

R Rajagopal and S Rajaram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sanjay is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Pandey (5 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kumar and M Pandey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Narayanan KR is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KXI vs PNXI match captain and vice-captain choices

R Rajagopal

R Rajagopal will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. Rajagopal has already smashed 36 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches.

S Rajaram

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Rajaram the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. Rajaram has already taken six wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for KXI vs PNXI, Match 16

R Rajagopal 36 runs and 10 wickets 342 points S Rajaram 6 wickets 233 points S Sanjay 136 runs 235 points V Arunachalm 65 runs and 3 wickets 202 points M Pandey 6 wickets 238 points

Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry North XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry North XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Karthikesan R, M Mathavan.

Batters: G Babu, P Sunil Kumar, D Sugadev.

All-rounders: S Rajaram, S Sanjay, R Rajagopal.

Bowlers: M Pandey, S Kumar, Narayanan KR.

Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry North XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Karthikesan R.

Batters: R Reddy, P Sunil Kumar, S Manikandan.

All-rounders: S Rajaram, S Sanjay, R Rajagopal, V Arunachalm.

Bowlers: M Pandey, S Kumar, Narayanan KR.

