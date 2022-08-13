KXI vs ROW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 22

Knights XI (KXI) will take on Royal Warriors (ROW) in the 22nd match of the MCA T20 Cup at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday.

Knights have lost two games to occupy the bottom place in the Group B points table. The Warriors, meanwhile, have also lost two in two but are third in the Group B standings.

KXI vs ROW Probable Playing XIs

KXI

Chandrasekaran Ramachandran (C), Syed Nizamuddin, Thillai Arasan (WK), Dharsan Karupiah, Narendra Mahanthi, Sreeram Bolisetti, Ajithkumar Harish, Aneesh Vadakkoott, Ganesh Sathiyamoorthy, Rajkumar Gunasekaran, Rajeshvaramana Venkataramana.

ROW

Krishna Chaitanya Varma (C & WK), Naga 1Vijay Babu, Lavakumar Deergasi, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Abhishek Parashar, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Syahmi Zufayri, Dilip Mondal, Tanveer Khan, Raghumajji Harish, Azib Wadi Zainudfin.

Match Details

Match: KXI vs ROW, MCA T20 Cup, Match 22.

Date and Time: August 13, 2022, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is bowler-friendly. While bowlers could dominate again, batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games here being 109.

Today’s KXI vs ROW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Krishna Chaitanya Varma: Varma is the leading run-scorer for his team this season. He has scored 54 runs in two games and could also play a big knock on Saturday.

Batters

Syahmi Zufayri: Zufayri has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Warriors this season, scoring 36 runs in two outings.

Narendra Mahanthi: Mahanthi hasn't performed as per expectations, scoring only 20 runs in two games. He's expected to come good here.

All-rounders

Abhishek Parashar: Parashar can provide you some valuable points with both bat and ball in this game. He has scored eight runs and also picked up two wickets.

Sreeram Bolisetti: Bolisetti impressed in his last match, picking up two wickets. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Aneesh Vadakkoott: Vadakkoott has been in great touch with both bat and ball this season. He scored 39 runs and also picked up two wickets in the last game against Asia Pacific University.

Naga Vijay Babu: Babu bowled pretty well in the last game against BD Tigers XI, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 5.00. He's a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Five best players to pick in KXI vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

Aneesh Vadakkoott (KXI) - 118 points

Krishna Chaitanya Varma (ROW) - 89 points

Abhishek Parashar (ROW) - 80 points

Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy (ROW) - 68 points

Naga Vijay Babu (ROW) - 66 points.

Key Stats for KXI vs ROW Dream11 prediction team

Aneesh Vadakkoott: 39 runs and 2 wickets in 1 game

Krishna Chaitanya Varma: 54 runs in 2 games

Abhishek Parashar: 8 runs and 2 wickets in 2 games

Naga Vijay Babu: 2 wickets in 1 game

Sreeram Bolisetti: 2 wickets in 1 game

KXI vs ROW Dream11 Prediction

KXI vs ROW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Krishna Chaitanya Varma, Ganesh Sathiyamoorthy, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Narendra Mahanthi, Syahmi Zufayri, Tanveer Khan, Sreeram Bolisetti, Abhishek Parashar, Naga Vijay Babu, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Aneesh Vadakkoott.

Captain: Abhishek Parashar. Vice-captain: Krishna Chaitanya Varma.

KXI vs ROW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Krishna Chaitanya Varma, Ganesh Sathiyamoorthy, Narendra Mahanthi, Syahmi Zufayri, Raghumajji Harish, Sreeram Bolisetti, Abhishek Parashar, Dilip Mondal, Naga Vijay Babu, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Dharsan Karupiah.

Captain: Abhishek Parashar. Vice-captain: Sreeram Bolisetti.

Edited by Bhargav