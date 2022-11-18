KXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 28

Karaikal XI (KXI) will take on Yanam XI (YXI) in match 28 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KXI vs YXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Karaikal XI have won five of their last eight matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Yanam XI, on the other hand, have won only one of their last five matches.

Yanam XI will give it their all to win the match, but Karaikal XI is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KXI vs YXI Match Details

Match 28 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 18 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KXI vs YXI, Match 28

Date and Time: November 18, 2022, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between Karaikal XI and Pondicherry West XI, where a total of 212 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

KXI vs YXI Form Guide

KXI - Won 5 of their last 8 matches.

YXI - Won 1 of their last 5 matches.

KXI vs YXI Probable Playing XI

KXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Vengadeshwaran N ©, Sugadev D, S Manikandan, Thamizh Azhagan R, Karthikesan R (wk), Elanthirayan A, Felix I, Rajaram S, Hari Prasad A, Karthigesan S, and Sathya Kumar.

YXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kaladi Nagur Babu (c & wk), K-Ganapathi, V Manga Satya Sumanth, B-Durga Prasad, Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N, Yalla Divya Rao, K Suresh, C-Lovaraju, P-Tarun Teja Varma, Rajesh Verma, and M-Ajay Kumar.

KXI vs YXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Karthikesan R

Karthikesan R, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. K Nagar Babu is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Manga

S Manikandan and V Manga are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Thamizhazhagan R is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

Karthigesan S

Karthigesan S and S Rajaram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Divya is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kumar and K Suresh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Karthi M is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KXI vs YXI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rajaram

S Rajaram will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already earned 415 points in the last seven matches.

Karthigesan S

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make Karthigesan S the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. He has already earned 389 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for KXI vs YXI, Match 28

Karthigesan S

S Rajaram

S Manikandan

V Manga

K Sathish

Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Ganapathi, A Elanthirayan

Batters: Thamizhazhagan R, V Manga, S Manikandan

All-rounders: K Sathish, Y Divya, Karthigesan S

Bowlers: Karthi M, S Kumar, K Suresh

Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Karaikal XI vs Yanam XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Elanthirayan

Batters: Thamizhazhagan R, V Manga, S Manikandan

All-rounders: K Sathish, R Rajkumar, Karthigesan S

Bowlers: R Verma, M Kumar, A Jain, S Kumar

