KZLS vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 27

The 27th game of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) go up against Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Thursday (April 6).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KZLS vs COL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Kabul Zalmi have won one of their three games and are eighth in the points table. They lost their last game against The Vision Shipping by eight wickets. Colatta Chocolates, meanwhile, have also won one out of their three games and are ninth in the standings. They lost their last game against Interglobe Marine by eight wickets.

KZLS vs COL Match Details

The 27th game of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League played on April 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE at 9:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: KZLS vs COL, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 27

Date and Time: April 6, 2023; 9:45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

KZLS vs COL Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 127.

KZLS vs COL Form Guide (Last Match)

Kabul Zalmi Live Star: L

Colatta Chocolates: L

KZLS vs COL probable playing XIs for today’s match

KZLS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KZLS Probable Playing XI

Abdullah Khan, Khalid Shah, Masood Gurbaz, Rafeeq Zaman, Sohail Shah, Yasir Khan, Amjad Gul- II, Niaz Khan-l, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Irfan Ullah-l, Noor Ullah Ayobi

COL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

COL Probable Playing XI

Hari Prasanth, Laxman Sreekumar, Nikhil Srinivasan, Al Ameen Sainudeen, Akhil Das, Taimoor Ali-l, Renjith Mani, Hardik Pai, Krishan Paul, Mohtasim Jakati, Manpreet Singh-1

KZLS vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Masood Gurbaz (3 matches, 30 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 153.85 and Economy Rate: 13.00)

Gurbaz has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 153.85 in three games and scalped a wicket. He's surely a must-have pick.

Top Batter pick

Amjad Gul- II (3 matches, 105 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 244.19 and Economy Rate: 11.00)

Gul could provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. He has scored 105 runs in three games at a strike rate of 244.19 and also scalped a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala (3 matches, 21 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 105.00 and Economy Rate: 8.50)

Abdulhaq could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 21 runs and scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in three games.

Top Bowler pick

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 13.00)

Gopalkrishnan has been a force to be reckoned with this season, especially with the ball. He has taken three wickets in as many games.

KZLS vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala

Abdulhaq is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 21 runs and scalped six wickets in three games.

Masood Gurbaz

Gurbaz could prove to be a valuable asset. He has scored 20 runs and scalped a wicket in three games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KZLS vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala 21 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches

Junaid Shamsuddin 100 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Amjad Gul- II 105 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

Mazhar Hussain 4 wickets and 21 runs in 3 matches

Abdul Khaliq 80 runs in 3 matches

KZLS vs COL Match Expert Tips

Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been impressive with both bat and ball this season.

KZLS vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

KZLS vs COL Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

KZLS vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Masood Gurbaz, Khalid Shah

Batters: Amjad Gul- II, Abdul Khaliq, Janaka Chaturanga

All-rounders: Junaid Shamsuddin, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala, Mazhar Hussain, Abdul Lateef, Taimoor Ali-I

Bowlers: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

