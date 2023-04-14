KZLS vs CSG Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 match - April 14th, 2023  

Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) and CSS Group (CSG) are set to face each other in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 2023 on Friday, April 14. The KZLS vs CSG match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams will play the second match of the day after the opening game between Arqum Cricket Club and Our Souq Cricket Club is completed. The match will be played under floodlights and is expected to be a humdinger.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for KZLS vs CSG. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Abdulhaq Abdulmateen-Lala (KZLS) – 9 credits

Abdulhaq Abdulmateen-Lala is amongst the most popular players in the first match of the tournament. Hence, you should pick him inyour Dream11 team for the KZLS vs CSG match.

He is registered at nine credits in the all-rounder’s category. Almost 84 per cent of the users have picked him for the game. Out of them, 34 per cent have made him the skipper of their fantasy team.

#2 Mohammed Rowmahs (CSG) – 8.5 credits

Mohammed Rowmahs is another popular player for the KZLS vs CSG match. He is registered in the all-rounder’s category and can fetch you points with both the ball and the bat. Users have trusted him as their vice-captain. You should definitely pick him in your Dream11 team for the upcoming game.

#1 Abdul Khaliq (KZLS) – 8.5 credits

Abdul Khaliq is the most popular player in the Dream11 teams for the upcoming KZLS vs CSG match. Over 94 per cent of the Dream11 users have picked up for the game.

Most importantly, 20 per cent of them have made him captains, while nearly 21 per cent of them have shown faith in him as the vice-captain.

