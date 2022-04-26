KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 20

Kabul Zalmi Live Stars (KZLS) will take on HKSZ Stars (HKZ) in the 20th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

KZLS failed to win their opening game of the tournament. They managed only 48 runs in a rare off day in the office for their batters. The opposition chased down the target with ease.

Meanwhile, HKSZ Stars have won both their league games so far. They are atop the points table, beating Future Mattress by 26 runs in their last game.

KZLS vs HKZ Probable Playing XIs

KZLS

Rafeeq Zaman, Muhammad Shahzaib (Wk), Noor Ul Haq, Amjad Khan, Mohad Gul, Abdul Lateef (c), Zabih Ullah, Irfan Ullah, Noor Ayobi, Wasim Akram, Unaib Rehman.

HKZ

Khalil Ur Rahman, Anas Mustafa, Muhammad Saleem, Adeel Meo, Farhan Nazar, Kaif Ramzan (c), Abdul Ghaffar, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Shaamil Ramzan, Haider Ali, Ali Raza.

Match Details

Match: KZLS vs HKZ, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 20.

Date and Time: April 26, 2022; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, so batters are expected to excel. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par.

Today’s KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Bangash is a more than reliable choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He is difficult to stop once he gets going. He scored 143 runs in four games in the Ramadan T20 League.

Batters

K Ur Rahman has been in sublime form with the bat. He has amassed 116 runs in two games and could prove to be a fine multiplier pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

A Mustafa is a reliable top-order batter who will look to get a good score. He has scored 202 runs in seven innings at an average of over 33 and has a strike rate of over 210 in the T20 League.

All-rounders

K Ramzan is a wonderful all-rounder who has claimed four wickets at an economy rate of 3.75 and can also bat well.

Bowlers

H Ali will be expected to lead his side’s bowling unit. He has picked up five wickets in two games and will hope for more here.

Five best players to pick in KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 prediction team

K Ur Rahman (HKZ) – 191 points

K Ramzan (HKZ) – 173 points

H Ali (HKZ) – 173 points

W Akram (KZLS) – 74 points

A Ghaffar (HKZ) – 71 points.

Key stats for KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 prediction team

K Ur Rahman: 116 runs

K Ramzan: 4 wickets

H Ali: 5 wickets

W Akram: 2 wickets

M Shahzaib: 23 runs.

KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 Prediction

KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bangash, M Shahzaib, K Ur Rahman, A Mustafa, A Khan, K Ramzan, W Akram, A Lateef, H Ali, A Ghaffar, I Ullah.

Captain: K Ur Rahman. Vice-Captain: K Ramzan.

KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bangash, M Shahzaib, K Ur Rahman, A Mustafa, A Khan, K Ramzan, W Akram, A Meo, H Ali, A Raza, I Ullah.

Captain: H Ali. Vice-Captain: W Akram

