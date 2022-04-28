KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 27

The Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) will lock horns with Machos CC (MCS) in the 27th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

The Kabul Zalmi Live Star are third in Group C, having lost two in two. They will head into today's game on the back of a 54-run loss at the hands of the HKSZ Stars. Machos CC have also lost two in two and are currently sitting at the bottom of the standings. They suffered a humiliating 86-run defeat against Future Mattress in their last match.

KZLS vs MCS Probable Playing 11 Today

KZLS XI

Muhammad Shahzaib (WK), Rafeeq Zaman, Abdul Khaliq, Noor Ul Haq, Amjad Khan, Abdul Lateef (C), Muhammed Dawood, Irfan Khattak, Noor Ayobi, Unaib Rehman, Wasim Akram.

MCS XI

Ashraf Malik, Adeel Rana, Ronnie Thomas (WK), Rajesh Vasundaran, Amal Raj, Muhammed Fazil, Arshad Mohamemed, Abdul Majeed Nias, Renji John (C), Anil Pillai, Vishnu Anirudhan.

Match Details

KZLS vs MCS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 27

Date and Time: 29th April 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 132 runs.

Today’s KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Shahzaib: Shahzaib has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 116.67 in two Sharjah Ramadan T10 League outings for the Kabul Zalmi Live Star.

Batters

Adeel Rana: Rana has smashed 43 runs at a strike rate of 165.38 in two matches. Machos CC's explosive top-order batter can score some quick-fire runs today.

Amjad Khan: Khan has underperformed so far, scoring only 10 runs in two matches. But he is a quality batter who is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Friday's contest.

All-rounders

Abdul Lateef: Lateef has scalped two wickets in two Sharjah Ramadan T10 League matches and is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Arshad Mohamemed: Mohamemed has picked up two wickets in as many matches and can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Friday.

Bowlers

Irfan Ullah: Ullah has scalped three wickets and scored 18 runs in two matches. He will lead Kabul Zalmi's bowling attack on Friday.

Unaib Rehman: Rehman has picked up two wickets in two matches. His wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in KZLS vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

Irfan Ullah (KZLS) - 125 points

Abdul Lateef (KZLS) - 83 points

Arshad Mohamemed (MCS) - 83 points

Wasim Akram (KZLS) - 78 points

Adeel Rana (MCS) - 76 points

Important Stats for KZLS vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

Irfan Ullah: 18 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 180.00 and ER - 11.00

Abdul Lateef: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 11.45

Arshad Mohamemed: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 12.00

Wasim Akram: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.25

Adeel Rana: 43 runs in 2 matches; SR - 165.38

KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Shahzaib, Adeel Rana, Amjad Khan, Rajesh Vasundaran, Abdul Lateef, Wasim Akram, Ashraf Malik, Arshad Mohamemed, Unaib Rehman, Irfan Ullah, Anil Pillai.

Captain: Abdul Lateed. Vice-captain: Irfan Ullah.

KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ronnie Thomas, Adeel Rana, Amjad Khan, Rajesh Vasundaran, Abdul Lateef, Rafeeq Zaman, Wasim Akram, Arshad Mohamemed, Unaib Rehman, Renji John, Irfan Ullah.

Captain: Abdul Lateef. Vice-captain: Arshad Mohamemed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar