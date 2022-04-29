KZLS vs RKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Pre Quarter-final 1

Kabul Zalmi Live Star will take on Rehan Khan Events in the first pre quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star come into this match after winning the previous fixture by eight runs. They posted a score of 123 and managed to defend it successfully. Sagheer Afridi and Irfan Ullah are expected to be crucial for them.

Meanwhile, Rehan Khan Events come into this game following a dismal display from the bowling unit. They lost their last match by a gigantic margin of 65 runs. Vinod Raghavan and Wasee Ur Rehman have been the key performers for the side this season.

KZLS vs RKE Probable Playing 11 Today

KZLS XI

Rafeeq Zaman, Muhammad Shahzaib (wk), Noor Ul Haq, Amjad Khan, Sagheer Afridi, Abdul Lateef (c), Zabih Ullah, Irfan Ullah, Noor Ayobi, Wasim Akram, Unaib Rehman

RKE XI

Rehan Khan (c), Ahmed Samir, Arif Ibrahim (wk), Bilal Khurshid, Sabir Burhanudin, Kaif Ali, Rahul Kharbanda, Vinod Raghavan, Wajahat Butt, Wasee ur Rehman, Muzamil Khan

Match Details

KZLS vs RKE, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Pre-Quarter Final 1

Date and Time: April 29, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s KZLS vs RKE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Dawood is a more than reliable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is difficult to stop once he gets going.

Batters

S Afridi has led his side’s batting unit and has amassed 50 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 238.10. He has plenty of experience and will be hoping to make it count in this upcoming fixture.

All-rounders

R Khan is a wonderful all-rounder who is going to be a thorn for the opposition side. He has scored 21 runs and has also claimed four wickets so far. Khan should be a great captaincy choice for your KZLS vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

I Ullah has been fantastic with the ball in hand and has bowled extremely precisely and accurately. He has taken six wickets in three matches and has a wonderful economy rate of 7.80.

Top 5 best players to pick in KZLS vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

I Ullah (KZLS) – 234 points

R Khan (RKE) – 199 points

W ur Rehman (RKE) – 184 points

A Lateef (KZLS) – 153 points

U Rehman (KZLS) – 99 points

Important stats for KZLS vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

I Ullah: 6 wickets

R Khan: 21 runs and 4 wickets

W ur Rehman: 4 wickets

S Afridi: 50 runs

V Raghavan: 38 runs

KZLS vs RKE Dream11 Prediction Today

KZLS vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Dawood, A Ibrahim, S Afridi, V Raghavan, A Khan, R Khan, A Lateef, W Akram, I Ullah, W ur Rehman, U Rehman

Captain: R Khan Vice-Captain: I Ullah

KZLS vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Dawood, A Ibrahim, S Afridi, V Raghavan, A Khan, R Khan, A Lateef, K Ali, I Ullah, W ur Rehman, U Rehman

Captain: S Afridi Vice-Captain: W ur Rehman

Edited by Ritwik Kumar