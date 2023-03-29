KZLS vs UC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023, Match 6

The Kabul Zalmi Live Stars (KZLS) will take on the UAE Champions (UC) in the sixth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, March 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KZLS vs UC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

The Kabul Zalmi Live Stars had a disappointing campaign last time out, losing both games. They have Khalid Shah, Sohail Shah, and Abdul Lateef in terms of experience, as well as a good mix of young talent who will look to change things around this time.

The UAE Champions, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the tournament and will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start.

KZLS vs UC, Match Details

The sixth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023 between Kabul Zalmi Live Stars and UAE Champions will be played on March 30, 2023, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to commence at 02.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KZLS vs UC, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2023

Date & Time: March 30, 2023, 02.00 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

KZLS vs UC, Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits both teams, with plenty of assistance available for the bowlers. Bowlers should be able to dominate the show thanks to good carry and uneven bounce off the surface. The spinners will be used in the middle overs.

KZLS vs UC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kabul Zalmi Live Stars: N/A

UAE Champions: N/A

KZLS vs UC Probable Playing XIs today

Kabul Zalmi Live Stars Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Kabul Zalmi Live Stars Probable Playing XI

Sohail Shah, Khalid Shah (Wk), M Gurbaz, A Khaliq, A Lateef, A Abdul, N Afghan, W Akram, Sandeep Singh Kang, Rahman Sharifi, and Irfan Ullah.

UAE Champions Team/Injury News

No major updates.

UAE Champions Probable Playing XI

Haroon Altaf (wk), F Dongaroan, I Shah, Rehan Khan, Banty Nandy, W Rasool, F Khan, S Abooucker, Umer Nadim, Ali Khan, and M Kumar.

Today's KZLS vs UC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khalid Shah (445 runs in 35 T10 games, S.R: 148.33)

Khalid Shah is a top-quality batter who can contribute crucial runs to his team. He has scored 445 runs at a strike rate of 148.33 in his 35 T10 games and is expected to keep his reputation in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Pick

Iqrar Shah (7 runs & one wicket in 8 T10 games; E.R: 19.00)

Iqrar Shah is technically a sound batting all-rounder and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has only scored seven runs in his T10 career, but he is capable of scoring big with the bat.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wajahat Rasool (129 runs in 7 DT20 games; Average: 25.80)

Wajahat Rasool is a reliable performer with both the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 129 runs at an average of 25.80 and taken two wickets in seven DT20 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Abdul Lateef (99 wickets in 96 games; E.R: 6.84)

Abdul Lateef is his team's leading wicket-taker in the competition, having scalped 99 wickets in total. The conditions should suit Lateef, who has been effective with the new ball. Given his variations, he is a must-have in your KZLS vs UC Dream11 fantasy team.

KZLS vs UC match captain and vice-captain choices

Banty Nandy

Banty Nandy is an experienced player on his team who has scored 415 runs and has picked up 12 wickets in 14 T20 games. He is expected to deliver another stellar performance. That makes him the perfect captain's choice for today's outing.

Sohail Shah

Sohail Shah could contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 1330 runs at an average of 23.75 in 66 games, making him a suitable pick for the vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks for KZLS vs UC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

M Gurbaz

A Khaliq

Umer Nadim

A Lateef

A Abdul

KZLS vs UC match expert tips, Match 6th

Fayaz Dongaroan is a talented batter who has scored 98 runs at an excellent average of 49.00 in 13 T10 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

KZLS vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

KZLS vs UC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah

Batters: I Shah, Fayaz Dongaroan, M Gurbaz, Banty Nandy, S Shah

All-rounders: Abdul Lateef, Wajahat Rasool, A Abdul, F Khan

Bowler: Sandeep Singh Kang

KZLS vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

