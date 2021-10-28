L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 27 (Updated)

The L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on October 27, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Thursday, October 28.

Intellectuals CC are perched atop the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 points table with four points to their credit. They emerged victorious in two of the three matches they played on Wednesday.

Sporting Alfas and Madrid United garnered two points apiece and follow the table-toppers in the standings. The former are placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021:

L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 Points Table

L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Intellectuals CC's Javed Iqbal is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021. He has smashed 80 runs in three matches, with his 54 being the only half-century of the tournament so far. Iqbal has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 170.21, with the help of six fours and five sixes.

Sporting Alfas' Jack Perman occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 76 runs in three innings, with a top score of 28. Perman's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 155.10 and are studded with eight fours and five maximums.

Intellectuals CC's Shakeel Sultan Hafiz and Madrid United's Abdul Kalam Azad have both scored 61 runs so far. The duo have struck seven boundaries and two sixes each, with the latter having a better strike rate of 164.86 compared to the former's 138.64.

Most Wickets

L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Madrid United's Kamil Ahmed, with four scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 1 of the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021. He has also been quite economical, having conceded an average of just 6.25 runs per over.

His teammate Abdul Kalam Azad and the Sporting Alfas trio of Jake Sunderland, Waqar Ashraf and Darren Walker have all picked up three wickets thus far. Walker and Ashraf have decent economy rates of 7.50 and 7.80 respectively.

While Sunderland has an exceptional economy of 3.83, Azad has been taken for an average of 11.50 runs per over.

Edited by Samya Majumdar