L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 28 (Updated)

The L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on October 28, with four matches played on the day. The final four fixtures are scheduled for Friday, October 29.

Intellectuals CC continue to be perched atop the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 points table with eight points to their credit. They have won four of the six matches they have played thus far.

Sporting Alfas follow the table-toppers in the standings. They have emerged victorious in three encounters and have six points in their kitty.

Madrid United bring up the rear of the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 points table. They have only managed a solitary win in the tournament so far.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021:

L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 Points Table

L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Intellectuals CC's Javed Iqbal continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021. He has amassed 139 runs in six innings, with his 54 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Iqbal's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 132.38 and are studded with 11 fours and six maximums.

Sporting Alfas' Jack Perman is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 112 runs thus far, with 28 being his best effort. Perman has an impressive strike rate of 167.16 and has struck 10 fours and nine sixes.

Madrid United's Robiul Khan has jumped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021. He has smashed 101 runs in five matches, with a top score of 35. Khan has scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 194.23, with the help of nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Most Wickets

L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Madrid United's Kamil Ahmed is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021. His six scalps have come at an acceptable economy of 8.40.

Husnain Akram and N Ahmad are among four Intellectuals CC bowlers who have all picked up five wickets in the L'Alfas del Pi T10 League 2021 so far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts due to their better economy rates of 7.83 and 8.17 respectively.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra