LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 17, 2024

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will kick off on February 17. This will be the ninth edition of the PSL and a total of six teams will compete for the title. The opening game will be played between the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and the Islamabad United (ISL).

The LAH vs ISL clash will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. The Qalandars are the defending champions, having defeated the Multan Sultans in the final last year. It was a thriller of a contest in which the Qalandars won by one run to lift the title.

The Islamabad United, on the other hand, qualified for the playoffs last year after winning four games out of six in the league stage. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator to get knocked out of the competition.

The Lahore Qalandars will be hoping to start their title defense on a winning note. United, meanwhile, will be eager to start this season with a win. Ahead of the LAH vs ISL contest on Saturday, here is a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Imad Wasim (ISL) – 8.5 Credits

Imad Wasim will be representing Islamabad United (Image Courtesy: X/Islamabad United)

Imad Wasim will represent Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Wasim is coming off a very good International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 campaign. Representing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Wasim had a fantastic tournament with the ball.

Wasim bowled beautifully to pick up 11 wickets in 10 games at an average of 21.91. Wasim is also handy with the bat and is a good pick for your Dream11 side for the LAH vs ISL as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

#2 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan will be leading Islamabad United (Image Courtesy: X/Islamabad United)

Shadab Khan will be leading Islamabad United in the PSL 2024. He has plenty of experience in white-ball cricket and will be eager to lead by example in the upcoming edition of the PSL. He bats higher for this franchise and is a vital cog in their batting line-up.

Shadab is a wily leg-spinner. He controls the middle overs with his spin and often picks up wickets by keeping the runs down. He is also a gun fielder and can contribute to all facets of the game.

#1 Shaheen Afridi (LAH) – 9 Credits

Shaheen Afridi in action (Image Courtesy: X/Lahore Qalandars)

Shaheen Afridi led the Lahore Qalandars successfully to the title last year. He will be raring to go in the upcoming edition of the PSL and will be looking to defend it successfully. He was outstanding with the ball last season and will look to emulate a similar performance in PSL 2024.

Afridi picked up 19 wickets in 12 games at an average of 21.16 to finish as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the PSL 2023. He is lethal with the new ball and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the LAH vs ISL game on Saturday.

