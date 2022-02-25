LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Eliminator 2

The second Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on Islamabad United (ISL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

After a thrilling win over Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United face Lahore Qalandars, with a place in the final up for grabs. Islamabad United, who are nearly at full-strength, will start as the favorites, with Shadab Khan and Alex Hales being fit and in good form. However, they face a strong Lahore Qalandars bowling attack that is due for a big performance in the knockouts. An exciting contest beckons between the two sides in Lahore.

LAH vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

ISL XI

Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Athar Mahmood and Zahid Mahmood/Mohammad Wasim Jr

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan

Match Details

LAH vs ISL, PSL 2022, Eliminator 2

Date and Time: 25th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

Over the last few games, the pitch in Lahore has been on the slower side and is expected to play the same today as well. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, with the batters likely to go after the bowling in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. A change of pace and hitting hard lengths will be the way to go for the pacers. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being par at the venue.

Today’s LAH vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan: Azam Khan has been a brilliant addition to Islamabad United, scoring 256 runs this season. Despite Islamabad United facing some personnel concerns over the last few games, Azam has held his own at No.4 with his explosiveness in the middle overs. With the wicketkeeper-batter in decent form, Azam is a good addition to your LAH vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman is the leading runscorer in PSL 2022 with 584 runs so far. The southpaw has been a revelation for Lahore with his ability to convert starts into big ones being the key. Given the form that he has been in the last few games, Zaman is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has been sensational for Islamabad United with both the bat and ball. While Shadab leads the wicket-taking charts with 18 scalps so far, his ability to score quick runs in the top order makes him a valuable asset. With Shadab in decent form despite facing some injury concerns, he is a must-have in your LAH vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi hasn't been in the best of form in the last few games, proving to be a touch expensive in the death overs as well. However, he remains one of the best bowlers in the world. With his ability to swing the new ball and hold his own at the death, Shaheen can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

3 best players to pick in LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) - 885 points

Shadab Khan (ISL) - 974 points

Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH) - 602 points

Key stats for LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman - 584 runs in 11 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 53.09

Shaheen Afridi - 15 wickets in 11 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 22.20

Alex Hales - 317 runs in 8 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 45.29

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Mohammad Hafeez, Liam Dawson, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Liam Dawson, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez.

