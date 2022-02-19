LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 27

The 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on Islamabad United (ISL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

The Lahore Qalandars are already assured of a place in the playoffs, but will be keen to finish in the top-two. Although they come into the game on the back of a tough loss to Karachi, Lahore perhaps have the best bowling attack in the PSL. They now face a wounded Islamabad United side who are riddled with injury concerns. While Shadab Khan is a big uncertainty for this game, Islamabad still have a good squad to fall back on. With both teams looking for an important win, an entertaining game beckons in Lahore.

LAH vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

ISL XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali (c), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood and Zahir Khan

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan

Match Details

LAH vs ISL, PSL 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 19th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a high-scoring game beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium. Although the pacers could get some swing early on, the batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. There should be some turn on offer in the middle overs, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss with dew likely to play a part in the second innings. 170-180 should be a good total, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s LAH vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan: Azam Khan was the standout batter for Islamabad in the previous game, scoring a sparkling fifty, albeit in a defeat. With Shadab Khan unlikely to return for this game, Azam will continue batting in the top order. Given his form and ability to take on the spinners in the middle overs, he is a must-have in your LAH vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman is the leading runscorer in the PSL with 470 runs so far. Although he comes into the game on the back of a rare failure, he has been one of the best players this season. His knack for scoring big runs at a fair rate should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson has been consistent for Islamabad United this season. While Dawson has been economical with the ball, the real value lies in his batting, with the Englishman likely to bat in the middle order. With the pitch conditions also playing into his hands, Dawson is a good addition to your LAH vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi has picked up 12 wickets in eight matches this season, with the Lahore Qalandars captain doing well in both the powerplay and death overs. The left-armer has shown glimpses of his ability over the last few games, but is still due for a big performance. Given his immense potential and form, Shaheen should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

3 best players to pick in LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) - 718 points

Shadab Khan (ISL) - 920 points

Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH) - 402 points

Key stats for LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman - 500 runs in 8 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 67.00

Shaheen Afridi - 13 wickets in 6 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 18.82

Azam Khan - 210 runs in 8 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 35.00

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Waqas Maqsood

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Azam Khan.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Liam Dawson,Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Waqas Maqsood

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Azam Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar