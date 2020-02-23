LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 23rd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Lahore Qalandars look to register their first win of the season as they face Islamabad United in the second game of Sunday. While Lahore lost its only match so far, Islamabad United put in a clinical performance to get past the Multan Sultans. With the firepower the Islamabad United side has, the Qalandars faces a tough task of getting their first win on the board. However, the Qalandars will bank on their formidable bowling line up, which should result in a highly entertaining encounter. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for LAH vs ISL.

LAH vs ISL Teams:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akthar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat

Playing 11 Updates:

Lahore Qalandars:

Lahore could bring in an extra spinner considering the nature of the pitch. Seekuge Prasanna could come in for Dane Vilas with Ben Dunk taking up the gloves. Apart from the one change, the rest of the side picks itself on reputation and ability. Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman form a formidable duo at the top of the order with captain Sohail Akthar and Mohammad Hafeez holding the middle order together. Their pace attack is fearsome with the likes of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling in tandem. Although Usman Khan Shinwari looked off-colour in the previous game, he should be given another opportunity to provide the breakthroughs with the new ball.

Possible XI: Lynn, Zaman, Dunk, Hafeez, Akthar (C), Wiese, Prasanna/Vilas, Shaheen, Shinwari, Dilbar and Rauf

Islamabad United:

After a convincing win over Multan Sultans on Saturday, Islamabad United isn't likely to tinker with a successful combination. In Ronchi and Munro, they have two of the most explosive openers in the competition, and it doesn't end there. With the likes of Ingram and Asif Ali in their ranks as well, Islamabad United has a formidable batting line-up. Their bowling unit was on song in the previous game with Amad Butt and Mohammad Musa impressing the most. With Faheem and Shadab providing the balance in the side, Islamabad United is the clear favourites for this game.

Possible XI: Ronchi (WK), Munro, Asif, Talat, Ingram, Malan, Shadab(C), Faheem, Javed, Butt and Musa

Match Details:

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 7

23rd February 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous games, the pitch is on the slower side with run-scoring being relatively easier against the new ball. The pacers should get some swing early on although the onus will be on the spinners to restrict the run-scoring. 160 should be par on this surface as both teams eye a win on Sunday.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Islamabad United keeper, Luke Ronchi was amongst the runs in the previous game. With the former Kiwi international looking in good touch with a fine fifty, he should be preferred alongside Ben Dunk. Although Ben Dunk had a dismal BBL season, he is known for his quick-fire cameos and should come good in this game.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn looked dangerous in his first PSL 2020 outing before getting out for 39 off just 19 balls. He should be backed once to get a big one on Sunday. The likes of Dawid Malan and Colin Ingram are viable options as well while Sohail Akthar's ability to clear the boundaries in the death overs holds him in good stead. Islamabad United middle-order batsman Asif Ali has a lot of T20 franchise league experience and could come in handy towards the end of the innings for Islamabad.

Allrounders: Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf are bound to be popular selections in the fantasy team. While Faheem has picked wickets consistently, Shadab is yet to fire with the ball this season. However, the pitch should suit his skills with there being some turn on offer. One of David Wiese or Mohammad Hafeez should round off the allrounders section for this game.

Bowlers: The duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf guarantee wickets in this format. While Afridi's incisive swing bowling is a valuable asset for Lahore, Rauf's recent performances in BBL should give him enough confidence to perform in front of his home crowd. Amad Butt is another viable option with the Islamabad pacer picking a few wickets with his intelligent change ups. Butt can be handy with the bat as well and should be preferred ahead of Mohammad Musa.

Captain: Chris Lynn is Lahore's best bet with the bat and guarantees runs at the top of the order. He is the ideal multiplier option for this game alongside the in-form Dawid Malan. Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan, is also a decent option given Lahore's troubles against leg-spin earlier in the tournament against Multan Sultans.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Luke Ronchi, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, Dawid Malan, Sohail Akthar, Colin Ingram, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Amad Butt.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Luke Ronchi, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, Dawid Malan, David Wiese, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Musa Khan.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan