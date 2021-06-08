LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 9th, 2021

Match 15 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Lahore Qalandars were the team to beat in the first half of the PSL with three wins in four games. Riding on the exploits of Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi, the Qalandars were well on course for a top-four finish. Although the suspension of the PSL could derail their push, the Qalandars can now avail the services of Rashid Khan for the entire tournament. With James Faulkner and Callum Ferguson adding some much-needed experience, the Qalandars are well-equipped to take on the challenge.

Their opponents, Islamabad United, were also impressive in their first leg of the PSL. Like Lahore, Islamabad also won three of their first four games, with Hasan Ali rekindling his best form for his new team. With Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro taking up overseas spots for the second phase, Islamabad United will look to restart their PSL 2021 campaign with a win.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Islamabad might just hold the advantage, owing to their superior balance and squad depth. Nevertheless, we should be in for a cracking start to the second phase of the PSL, with both teams looking to get a headstart in the race for a top-two finish.

Squads to choose from

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Predicted Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Callum Ferguson, Zeeshan Ashraf/Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner/Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Ali Khan and Fawad Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Match 15

Date and Time: 9th June 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a decent one to bat on with ample help on offer for the pacers. Although the new-ball bowlers will look to maximize the conditions, the ball should skid nicely on to the bat. There isn't much spin available off the surface, with the batsmen likely to target the shorter sides of the ground. With dew playing a factor, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a great total at the venue, with the pitch likely to get better under the lights.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAH vs ISL)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Usman Khawaja, Mohd Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-captain: Mohd Hafeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Faheem Ashraf, Colin Munro, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan

Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-captain: Usman Khawaja

Edited by Samya Majumdar