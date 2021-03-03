LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - March 4th, 2021

In match 15 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

The Lahore Qalandars are on a roll in the PSL off late, winning three of their four games. Despite Rashid Khan leaving for national duty, the Qalandars chased down a massive total against the Karachi Kings earlier in the week.

Riding on the exploits of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, the Qalandars look well on course for a top-four finish in PSL 2021, although they will have their task cut out against Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan and co have also won three PSL games so far, with their bowling unit coming up with the goods consistently. While Alex Hales and Paul Stirling have lighted up the PSL with their exquisite strokeplay, their bowlers, especially Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf, have impressed too.

Although Islamabad United head into this PSL game as the clear favourites, they will need to be wary of the Qalandars. Nevertheless, with two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking PSL game could beckon at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PSL 2021: Squads to choose from

Lahore Qalandars

Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal.

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

Predicted Playing 11s

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ben Dunk (WK), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Ahmed Daniyal.

Islamabad United

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rohail Nazir (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Musa/Zafar Gohar and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Match 15.

Date: 4th March 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a fairly good one to bat on, with teams scoring more than 170 with ease.

There is enough on offer for the pacers to keep them interested, while the spinners should also have a say in the proceedings. Considering the small dimensions of the ground, the bowlers will need to be careful with their line and lengths.

Nevertheless, both teams could look to chase after winning the toss, as has been the trend in the tournament so far.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Alex Hales, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, David Wiese, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-Captain: Joe Denly.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Alex Hales, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-Captain: Joe Denly.