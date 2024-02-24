LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 24, 2024

The 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) face the Karachi Kings (KAR). The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will play host to this LAH vs KAR game on Saturday (February 24).

The Lahore Qalandars have played three games so far and are yet to win any. They lost to the Multan Sultans in their last fixture. The batters struggled a bit as they crawled their way to 166/5 before the Sultans chased down the total with an over to spare.

The Karachi Kings, meanwhile, grabbed their first win in their last game. The bowlers did an outstanding job of knocking over Peshawar Zalmi on 154. The batters then backed up their bowlers and took their side across the line with seven wickets in hand.

On that note, here are the three players you can select as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the LAH vs KAR clash on Saturday.

#3 Shaheen Afridi (LAH) – 9 Credits

Shaheen Afridi celebrating a wicket. (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shaheen Afridi was very good with the ball for the Lahore Qalandars in their last game against the Multan Sultans. After posting 167 on the board, the Qalandars needed a special effort with the ball in hand to defend it and Afridi was up for the task.

He bowled brilliantly and picked up the big wickets of Reeza Hendricks and David Willey, registering figures of 2/25 in his four overs, which included a maiden. Afridi looked in good rhythm and is a handy pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the LAH vs KAR game.

#2 Shoaib Malik (KAR) – 7.5 Credits

Shoaib Malik in action (Image Courtesy: X/Karachi Kings)

The Karachi Kings grabbed their first win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 in their most recent fixture, with experienced campaigner Shoaib Malik playing a key role for them. He displayed a solid all-round display against Peshawar Zalmi to help his side register a win.

Malik opened the bowling and cleaned up the dangerous Saim Ayub on the very first ball. While chasing, Malik played a well-composed knock of 29 to help his side chase down the total in just 16.5 overs. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball, and is a reliable player.

#1 Rassie van der Dussen (LAH) – 7.5 Credits

Rassie van der Dussen of Lahore Qalandars is having a brilliant run in PSL 2024. Despite his side losing all three games, Rassie has shown his class and is the leading run-scorer for the Qalandars in the competition.

In their last game against the Multan Sultans, Rassie batted at three and scored a brilliant fifty. He hit four boundaries and two maximums to score 54 off 37 balls. He has already 140 runs in three outings and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the upcoming LAH vs KAR contest on Saturday.

