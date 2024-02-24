LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2024, Match 10

The 10th match of Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) square off against Karachi Kings (KAR) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Lahore Qalandars haven't had a great start to their 2024 season as they lost all of their last three matches. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Lahore Qalandars will be looking forward to winning today's match and breaking the losing curse, but Karachi Kings are expected to win.

LAH vs KAR Match Details

The 10th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played on February 24 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs KAR, 10th Match

Date and Time: February 24, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore supports both pacers and batters. This is the same pitch where Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United played the eighth match of PSL 2024. A total of 277 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

LAH vs KAR Form Guide

LAH - L L L

KAR - L W

LAH vs KAR Probable Playing XI

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

KAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Mir Hamza.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sahibzada Farhan (LAH)

Sahibzada Farhan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 121 runs in the last three matches of the tournament. Thus, he is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters.

Batters

Rassie van der Dussen (LAH)

Rassie van der Dussen and Kieron Pollard are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. Both top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. Shan Masood is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shoaib Malik (KAR)

Shoaib Malik and Sikandar Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. Daniel Sams is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Mir Hamza (KAR)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza. Both have played exceptionally well in the last few matches. Shaheen Afridi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LAH vs KAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Shoaib Malik

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make Shoaib Malik the captain of your team. He will play a crucial role in today's match since he is batting in the top order and also bowling a good number of overs.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza loves performing against Karachi Kings and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has already smashed 41 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for LAH vs KAR, 10th

Rassie van der Dussen

Sikandar Raza

Daniel Sams

Shoaib Malik

Kieron Pollard

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand league.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Farhan

Batters: R van der Dussen, K Pollard, J Vince, S Masood

All-rounders: D Sams, S Raza, S Malik

Bowlers: M Hamza, S Afridi, H Ali

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Farhan

Batters: R van der Dussen, K Pollard, F Zaman

All-rounders: D Sams, S Raza, S Malik

Bowlers: M Hamza, S Afridi, H Ali, Z Khan