LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on Karachi Kings (KAR) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Karachi Kings, despite being led by one of the premier batters in Babar Azam, are yet to win a game in eight attempts this season. They will be keen to salvage some lost pride with a win at the expense of arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars, who are on course for a top-two finish in the PSL. With the trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan in their bowling attack, Lahore will start as favorites. But with a resourceful side to fall back on, one cannot rule out a Karachi Kings win in this much-awaited clash in Lahore.

LAH vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif and Mir Hamza

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan

Match Details

LAH vs KAR, PSL 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 18th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

Although this will be the second game of the day, the pitch should be a good one to bat on. The pacers aren't expected to get much help off the surface with variations in pace being key. There is some turn on offer for the spinners, who will be crucial in the middle overs. Dew is likely to play a part in the second half of the game, which may force teams to chase upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a good total at this venue, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s LAH vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Although Phil Salt is batting lower down the order, he remains a force to be reckoned with, given his ability to take down the pacers. With his ability to get going from ball one, Salt should be a good addition to your LAH vs KAR Dream11 fantasy alongside Joe Clarke.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam hasn't been in the best of form of late, but he has still scored over 250 runs in the PSL this season. The Karachi Kings captain will be keen to provide his side with a good start and lead the Kings to their first win of the season, making him a must-have in your LAH vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Qasim Akram: Pakistan U-19 captain Qasim Akram has impressed since his inclusion in the playing 11 for Karachi Kings. He has already scored a fifty and can hold his own with the ball too. Adding his fielding ability only sweetens the deal for Qasim Akram, who is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi was the standout bowler for Lahore in their win against Quetta, getting rid of both Jason Roy and James Vince in the very first over. The left-armer is one of the best in the business and is lethal in the death overs. Given his recent form, Shaheen should be a fine pick in your LAH vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) - 714 points

Babar Azam (KAR) - 428 points

Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH) - 398 points

Key stats for LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman - 469 runs in 7 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 67.00

Shaheen Afridi - 11 wickets in 7 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 18.82

Babar Azam - 268 runs in 8 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 38.29

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Harry Brook, Babar Azam, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez.

Edited by Samya Majumdar