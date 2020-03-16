LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Tomorrow's PSL Match - Mar 17th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for LAH vs KAR

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second semi-final of PSL 2020 pits Lahore Qalandars against the Karachi Kings in what promises to be a nerve-racking encounter in Lahore. The home side, Lahore finally qualified for the knockouts with Chris Lynn leading the way with a brilliant hundred against Multan Sultans on Sunday. They will be looking to go all the way in home conditions.

Their opponents, Karachi Kings, come into this game on the back of a loss although they did rest a couple of key players against Quetta Gladiators. With the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir in their ranks, Karachi Kings will ideally fancy their chances ahead of this game although they will be wary of the Lahore Qalandars at home.

The two teams beat each other once each in the league phase with Ben Dunk and Sharjeel Khan standing out for either side. With a place in the final up for grabs, one both teams can be expected to give their all in order to earn an opportunity to win the title. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for LAH vs KAR.

LAH vs KAR Teams:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Playing 11 Updates:

Lahore Qalandars

Chris Lynn isn't available for this game with one of Salman Butt or Seekuge Prasanna coming in for the Australian. While Sohail Akhtar is likely to open the batting with Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez could return to his preferred number three spot with Ben Dunk providing the impetus in the middle overs.

The Lahore-based franchise have sufficient batting depth with Samit Patel and David Wiese doubling up as allrounders. Their bowling attack is arguably the strongest in PSL 2020 with Shaheen Shah Afridi starring for them. With Dilbar Hussain and Haris Rauf also impressing alongside Afridi, Lahore Qalandars will look to qualify for their first-ever PSL final.

Possible XI: Zaman, Akhtar (C), Hafeez, Dunk (WK), Butt/Prasanna, Patel, Wiese, Farzan, Shaheen, Rauf and Dilbar.

Karachi Kings:

Karachi should field its strongest side with Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan returning to the team after being given a day off on Sunday. Their batting unit looks settled with the duo of Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan in fine form. While Ifthikar Ahmed's form is a concern, the onus will be upon Cameron Delport and Chadwick Walton to provide the goods in the middle overs.

Advertisement

Imad Wasim should also return to the side, which adds much-needed depth and balance to the side. Along with Amir and Jordan, Umaid Asif is also crucial to Karachi Kings' fortunes while Usama Mir could keep his place in the side as the second spinner in this crucial game.

Possible XI: Babar, Sharjeel, Ifthikar, Delport, Walton(WK), Wasim (C), Umaid, Jordan, Amir, Mir and Arshad.

Match Details:

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, 2nd Semi-Final

17th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

With this being the second game played at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, the pitch could be on the slower side. However, Lahore has played host to high-scoring matches in PSL 2020 with 170 being par on this surface. There could be some spin on offer as the game progresses with the pacers reverting to change of pace. Chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss with the ball skidding on to the bat under tlights.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk has been Lahore Qalandars' best batsman in PSL 2020 with explosive knocks in the middle order. The southpaw is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the league with 266 runs at an average of 53.20.

While he is bound to be a popular fixture in most fantasy teams, one could opt for Chadwick Walton as well. The West Indian has shown glimpses of his ability in the middle order and could come good in this game for Karachi Kings.

Batsmen: The leading runscorer of PSL 2020, Babar Azam is a must-have in the side given his recent form and consistency. He is the only batsman to score more than 300 runs this season and should get some runs on a good batting track in Lahore. Along with the Karachi Kings opener, the likes of Sohail Akhtar and Fakhar Zaman are fine options as well.

While Akhtar has scored 236 runs this season for Lahore, Fakhar Zaman is in fine form with two fifties in his last three PSL 2020 outings. If an extra batsman were required, Ifthikar Ahmed could be backed to overturn his poor form with the middle-order batsman being handy with the ball as well.

Allrounders: Imad Wasim hasn't exactly fired for Karachi this season. However, Wasim's experience should serve him well as he is picked in the side along with Mohammad Hafeez. Samit Patel is another excellent option with the Englishman impressing with both bat and ball. With nine wickets to his name, he should get the nod ahead of David Wiese although either of them would be a reliable pick.

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi has been the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars this season. He has impressed in both the powerplay and death overs with thirteen wickets to his name. The left-arm pacer should be picked alongside the Karachi Kings duo of Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan, who have accounted for nineteen wickets this season. While Umaid Asif is a viable alternative to Mohammad Amir, Dilbar Hussain and Haris Rauf can also prove to be good picks with their ability to generate high speeds being crucial for Lahore.

Captain: Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are the ideal candidates for captaincy given their recent form. While Azam has 345 runs in PSL 2020, Fakhar Zaman's recent form including a solid 57 off 35 balls against Multan Sultans holds him in good stead. Given the nature of the pitch, Imad Wasim is also a worthwhile option with the Karachi captain slated to bat higher up the order on Tuesday.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ben Dunk, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Imad Wasim, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Chris Jordan and Umaid Asif.

Captain: Imad Wasim, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ben Dunk, Chadwick Walton, Babar Azam, Sohail Akhtar, Ifthikar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim