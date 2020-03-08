LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 8th, 2020

In the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, an upbeat Lahore Qalandars side hosts Karachi Kings in Match 23 of PSL 2020. While Lahore Qalandars completed the double over defending champions Quetta Gladiators on Saturday, Karachi Kings come into this game with no loss in three games. With the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir firing on all cylinders, Karachi Kings are the overwhelming favourites for this game.

However, they cannot take the Qalandars lightly, especially after their near-perfect bowling performance against Quetta. With two valuable points on offer, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for LAH vs KAR.

LAH vs KAR Teams:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akthar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Playing 11 Updates:

Lahore Qalandars:

After an excellent performance on Saturday, Lahore wouldn't be looking to make any changes to the side. Although they have left Chris Lynn out, they have a decent batting unit with Mohammad Hafeez and Ben Dunk impressing in PSL 2020. While the likes of Samit Patel and David Wiese provide the balance to the side, the onus will be upon captain Sohail Akhtar to deliver with the bat in this game. Their bowling attack is also in decent form after restricting Quetta Gladiators to a below-par total. Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore has a lot of variety in its attack with Dilbar Hussain and Raja Farzan in decent form as well. With a good mix of youth and experience in its side, Lahore Qalandars will ideally look to get their second consecutive win and strengthen their case for a playoff place.

Possible XI: Zaman, Hafeez, Dunk, Akthar (C), Vilas (WK), Wiese, Samit, Dilbar, Farzan, Shaheen and Irshad.

Karachi Kings:

No changes are expected of the Kings with their previous game being cut short by rain. They are likely to persist with Mitchell McClenaghan alongside the duo of Chris Jordan and Mohammad Amir in the pace attack. Their batting unit has delivered more often than not with Babar Azam and Alex Hales being crucial to their fortunes. While Chadwick Walton and Iftikhar Ahmed hold the fort in the middle order, captain Imad Wasim assumes the floater's role while handling the spin duties alongside Umer Khan. With the pitch helping the spinners, they could bring in Usama Mir although Aamer Yamin should keep his place in the side.

Possible XI: Azam, Sharjeel, Hales, Walton (WK), Ifthikar, Wasim (C), Yamin, Umer, McClenaghan, Amir and Jordan.

Match Details:

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Match 23

8th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

The pitch looked to be on the slower side in the game between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars on Saturday. Although the pitch does offer decent batting conditions, the spinners will be the key in the middle overs. Although a few clouds are set to make an appearance, there is no rain on the forecast, paving the way for a full game of cricket on Sunday.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk is the preferred option ahead of Chadwick Walton although both of them would be great selections in the fantasy team. Dunk has been one of Lahore's better performers with 151 runs in just four PSL 2020 matches. On the other hand, Walton has impressed in patches in the Karachi middle-order. He is a viable alternative to Dunk, and his selection would also help in picking more established players in the other departments.

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman's return to the Lahore line-up saw him score 20 off 13 balls. He looked in good touch in his brief yet effective cameo, which should strengthen his case for inclusion. Babar Azam has impressed with his big knocks at the top of the Karachi batting unit. Azam has 187 runs in five innings, including two fifties as well. He should find a place in the side along with Alex Hales, who has been equally effective in the top order. While Sharjeel Khan could be a reliable alternative to Azam or Hales, Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Khan is also a worthwhile option if an extra batsman were to be picked.

Allrounders: Samit Patel is a must-have in the fantasy team after his sensational spell of 4/5 in his four overs on Saturday. With the Englishman capable of scoring quick runs with the bat as well, he should bring in a good number of points for this game. His teammate, Mohammad Hafeez, is also a handy asset with his experience bound to serve his team well. With the pitch offering some turn to the spinners, Imad Wasim should also have an impact on the match and be picked in the fantasy team as the third all-round option.

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi is Lahore Qalandars' best bet with the ball with the left-arm pacer picking two wickets in the previous game as well. Along with him, the duo of Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan is also a must-have in the side. Both of them have impressed with their wicket-taking ability while accounting for a combined tally of 16 wickets. As for the final bowling option, one of Dilbar Hussain or Farzan Khan should fit the bill.

Captain: Alex Hales is the ideal candidate for the multiplier options with the Englishman scoring 159 runs in four outings for Karachi. Along with Hales, Mohammad Hafeez is an excellent option with the veteran due for a big score. If one were to back a bowling option as captain or vice-captain of the Dream11 team, Imad Wasim and Chris Jordan should be reliable options.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ben Dunk, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Farzan Khan.

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akthar, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain.

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez, Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim