LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Namibia 2022, Match 5

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will be up against the DP World Lions (LIO) in the fifth match of the Global T20 Namibia 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LAH vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Lahore Qalandars have won two out of their three Global T20 Namibia matches and are second in the table with four points. They beat Richelieu Eagles by eight wickets in their last game.

The DP World Lions, meanwhile, are atop the standings with two wins in two. They also have a higher net run rate than the Qalandars, whom the Lions defeated by 47 runs earlier in the competition.

LAH vs LIO Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of Global T20 Namibia 2022 will be played on September 4 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The match is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs LIO, Global T20 Namibia 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 4th September, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LAH vs LIO Pitch Report

Although the track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, the pacers will find some assistance early on. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and post a big toal.

Last 4 matches (Global T20 Namibia 2022)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 159.5

Average second-innings score: 144.5

LAH vs LIO Form Guide (Global T20 Namibia 2022)

Lahore Qalandars: W-L-W

DP World Lions: W-W

LAH vs LIO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing 11

Jahanzab Naveed (wk), Hamza Nazar (c), Shane Dadswell, Ahsan Hafeez, Salman Fayyaz, Dilbar Hussain, Usama Mir, Aitizaz Habib-Khan, Mamoon Riaz, Mansoor Saleem, Usman Khalid.

DP World Lions injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

DP World Lions Probable Playing 11

Cameron Delport, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell van Buuren, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto (c), Glen Adams, Tladi Bokako, Ayavuya Myoli.

LAH vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mansoor Saleem (3 matches, 69 runs, Average: 23)

Mansoor Saleem could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your LAH vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 69 runs in three Global T20 Namibia 2022 games at an average of 23.

Top Batter pick

Temba Bavuma (2 matches, 79 runs, Average: 39.50)

South African captain Temba Bavuma has plundered 79 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of close to 120.

Top All-rounder pick

Ahsan Hafeez (3 matches, 37 runs and 1 wicket)

Ahsan Hafeez could prove to be an important pick, having scored 37 runs and picked up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Dilbar Hussain (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 13.00)

Dilbar Hussain is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Global T20 Namibia 2022 with seven scalps to his name in three matches at an average of 13.00 and an economy rate of 7.58.

LAH vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition with 108 runs in two games at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 154.28. Hendricks can prove to be a strong multiplier pick for your LAH vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

Evan Jones

Evan Jones has been absolutely incredible in the Global T20 Namibia 2022 so far. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker with seven scalps at an average of 5.85 and an economy rate of 6.83. Jones has also scored 27 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LAH vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Dilbar Hussain 7 wickets 241 points Evan Jones 27 runs and 7 wickets 238 points Jalat Khan 5 wickets 157 points Reeza Hendricks 108 runs 155 points Mansoor Saleem 69 runs 115 points

LAH vs LIO match expert tips

Evan Jones is in impeccable form and is an extremely safe multiplier choice for your LAH vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mansoor Saleem

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (c), Temba Bavuma, Hamza Nazar, Cameron Delport

All-rounders: Evan Jones (vc), Ahsan Hafeez, Mitchell van Buuren

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain, Jalat Khan, Ayavuya Myoli

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mansoor Saleem

Batters: Shane Dadswell, Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Naeem, Temba Bavuma (c), Hamza Nazar

All-rounders: Evan Jones, Ahsan Hafeez

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain (vc), Jalat Khan, Ayavuya Myoli

