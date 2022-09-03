LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Namibia, Match 3

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will lock horns with the DP World Lions (LIO) in the third match of the Global T20 Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LAH vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Lahore Qalandars beat Richelieu Eagles in their opening match by eight wickets and are currently second in the table. The DP World Lions also beat Richelieu Eagles by 18 runs in their Global T20 Namibia opener and are currently atop the standings.

LAH vs LIO Match Details

The third match of the Global T20 Namibia will be played on September 3 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The match is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAH vs LIO, Global T20 Namibia, Match 3

Date and Time: 3rd September, 2022, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

LAH vs LIO Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. Two Global T20 Namibia games have been played at the venue, with the chasing team and the side batting first winning one game each.

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 167

Average second-innings score: 139

LAH vs LIO Form Guide (Global T20 Namibia)

Lahore Qalandars: W

DP World Lions: W

LAH vs LIO probable playing 11s for today’s match

LAH injury/team news

No major injury updates.

LAH Probable Playing 11

Jahanzab Naveed (WK), Hamza Nazar (C), Shane Dadswell, Ahsan Hafeez, Salman Fayyaz, Dilbar Hussain, Usama Mir, Aitizaz Habib-Khan, Mamoon Riaz, Mansoor Saleem, Usman Khalid.

LIO injury/team news

No major injury updates.

LIO Probable Playing 11

Dominic Hendricks, Malusi Siboto, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Ayavuya Myoli, Tladi Bokako, Connor Esterhuizen, Manje Levert, Glen Adams, Wandile Makwetu.

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jahanzeb Naveed (1 matches, 7 runs, Strike Rate: 70.00)

Naveed scored just seven runs in the last match, but can be a brilliant economical pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Naeem (1 match, 38 runs, Strike Rate: 135.71)

Naeem was in brilliant touch with the bat in the last match, smashing 38 runs at a strike rate of 135.71.

Top All-rounder pick

Evan Jones (1 match, 22 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 129.41 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Evan is an experienced bowling all-rounder who could play a key role for the DP World Lions on Saturday. He scalped two wickets while also scoring 22 runs in the opening match.

Top Bowler pick

Dilbar Hussain (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.25)

Dilbar is a lethal bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for the Lahore Qalandars in Saturday's match. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in the opening match.

LAH vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

Cameron Delport

Delport should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Saturday's match. He scored 42 runs in the opening game.

Evan Jones

Evan scored 22 runs and also picked up two wickets in the first game and is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LAH vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Reeza Hendricks 77 runs in 1 match Dilbar Hussain 3 wickets in 1 match Evan Jones 22 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Jalat Khan 2 wickets in 1 match Muhammad Naeem 39 runs in 1 match

LAH vs LIO match expert tips

Cameron Delport could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the LAH vs LIO contest.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this LAH vs LIO match, click here!

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jahanzeb Naveed

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Cameron Delport (c), Muhammad Naeem

All-rounders: Evan Jones (vc), Mitchell Van Buuren, Ahsan Hafeez

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin, Jalat Khan, Dilbar Hussain

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

LAH vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jahanzeb Naveed

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (vc), Hamza Nazar, Cameron Delport, Mirza Baig

All-rounders: Ahsan Hafeez, Evan Jones (c), Mitchell Van Buuren

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Bjorn Fortuin, Dilbar Hussain

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar